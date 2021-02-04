Tool’s Maynard James Keenan Contracted COVID-19 a Second Time

Device frontman Maynard James Keenan has revealed that he contracted COVID-19 a second time.

Throughout George Stroumboulopoulos’ Apple Music Hits present on Tuesday, Keenan mentioned that he contracted COVID-19 in mid-November and needed to go to the ER in December.

“I don’t know if I mentioned something on-line, however I had it twice,” Keenan mentioned. “Ugly, ugly. Couldn’t breathe, couldn’t put two phrases collectively with out going into a coughing match.”

Keenan additionally disclosed that he determined to not keep within the hospital and as a substitute handled his signs at house, as there have been no ventilators out there.

“It was additionally form of progressing into pneumonia,” Keenan mentioned. “So if I stayed within the hospital, they mentioned, ‘Okay, we are able to preserve you right here, however you’re combating 12 different individuals for a mattress and a ventilator we don’t have.’”

Keenan mentioned his first bout with COVID-19 in an interview with AZ Central in October 2020, stating that he had contracted it in February.

“I’m nonetheless coping with the residual results. However it was ugly. I survived it, however it wasn’t fairly,” Keenan advised AZ Central. “I needed to undergo some main medicines to undo the residual results. Nonetheless coughing. There’s nonetheless lung injury.”

Keenan appeared on the present to debate his band Puscifer’s most up-to-date album, “Existential Reckoning,” and likewise touched on some existential subjects, together with the premature deaths of many musicians.

“I believe we virtually want that new era of — not accountable, as a result of that’s boring — you already know, loopy rockstar individuals, however not rockstar in the best way it was the place it was simply self-destructive and also you don’t make it previous the age of 29,” Keenan mentioned. “Someone that may be a voice of motive but additionally a free cannon in a method.”

