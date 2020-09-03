Toots Hibbert in Stable but Serious Condition After Being Placed in ICU

Frederick “Toots” Hibbert, 77-year-old frontman of the legendary reggae act Toots & the Maytals, is in steady but severe situation in a non-public medical facility in Jamaica, a rep tells Selection. He was examined for Covid-19 earlier in the week and though the outcomes haven’t been introduced, his household issued an announcement late Wednesday that claims he’s in “steady” situation and recovering from an undisclosed situation.

“Mr. Hibbert’s household want to thank everybody for the outpouring of affection and prayers throughout this time,” the assertion reads. “The medical professionals at [University Hospital of the West Indies] — the place Mr. Hibbert is being taken care of — have confirmed he’s in a steady situation and is receiving across the clock therapy to make sure his physique can get better. The Hibbert household is asking that everybody continues to carry him in their ideas and prayers and respectfully ask for privateness throughout this time.”

Hibbert’s ailment comes simply days after Toots and the Maytals launched their first album in greater than a decade, “Acquired to Be Powerful.” The album was co-produced by Zak Starkey (Ringo Starr’s son and longtime drummer for the Who) and options contributions from Ringo, Ziggy Marley, Sly Dunbar and Cyril Neville.

A buddy and up to date of Bob Marley’s, Hibbert is likely one of the pioneers of reggae music, having begun his profession early in the 1960s and releasing one of many first early hits of the style, “Do the Reggay.” Exterior of Jamaica he’s in all probability finest identified for his track “Strain Drop,” which seems in the influential 1972 movie “The More durable They Come” and was later coated by The Conflict.