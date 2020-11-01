Top 10 Korean Celebrities With The Biggest Real Estate Fortunes

Along with their flourishing careers as celebrities, various Korean stars have additionally constructed spectacular actual property fortunes with their hard-earned cash!

On the October 30 episode of KBS 2TV’s “Leisure Weekly Reside,” this system revealed the highest 10 Korean stars with essentially the most useful actual property holdings.

On the prime of the checklist was celebrity couple Rain and Kim Tae Hee, who personal a mixed 81.4 billion gained (roughly $71.6 million) value of actual property.

Second place went to a different energy couple: actors Kwon Sang Woo and Son Tae Younger, whose present actual property holdings are value 78.2 billion gained (roughly $68.8 million).

Jun Ji Hyun got here in at an in depth third with a 75.5 billion gained (roughly $66.4 million) fortune in actual property, whereas Tune Seung Heon got here in fourth with a 69.2 billion gained (roughly $60.9 million) value of actual property.

Jang Geun Suk claimed fifth place with actual property holdings value 55 billion gained (roughly $48.4 million), whereas former basketball participant and present selection star Search engine optimization Jang Hoon took sixth with holdings value 46.5 billion gained (roughly $40.9 million).

Seventh place went to Ha Jung Woo, who additionally has 46.5 billion gained (roughly $40.9 million) value of actual property belongings to his identify. The actor presently owns three espresso outlets as effectively.

Eighth place went to longtime greatest pals Jung Woo Sung and Lee Jung Jae, who lately collectively bought a 33 billion gained (roughly $29 million) constructing within the Cheongdam neighborhood of Seoul. Collectively, the 2 actors personal a mixed 45 billion gained (roughly $39.6 million) value of actual property.

Married couple Jang Dong Gun and Ko So Younger claimed ninth place with a mixed 43.7 billion gained (roughly $38.4 million) value of actual property holdings, and PSY rounded out the highest ten with a 40 billion gained (roughly $35.2 million) fortune in actual property.

