Top 10 News Today 3 November 2020: Where is PM Modi, where did France attack … Find here 10 big news of the day

Top 10 News Today 3 November 2020: Apart from the second phase of Bihar assembly elections, there are many big news in the country and the world today. Talking about national news, the results of local body elections have come in Rajasthan, while the news related to the economy has made a big drop in the share price of Mukesh Ambani’s company. In the entertainment world, a question of Kaun Banega Crorepati serial has been dominated. Similarly, today we are telling you about the 10 big news stories of all the fields like country, world, lifestyle, religion, career, so that you can get the necessary news in one place. Also Read – 100% exemption on income tax received in India by this foreign company, know- what will be the benefit to the country

India Tour Of Australia: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly made a big statement about Rohit Sharma going on tour to Australia

The Indian cricket team will tour India after IPL 2020, where they have to play ODIs, T20s and Test series. The Indian selectors selected Team India for this series last week. For the tour of Australia, the selectors did not give Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma in the team. Also Read – 3 more Rafale fighter aircraft to join Air Force on November 4, India will arrive in direct flight from France

Covid-19 Cases in India Update: Victory over Corona! Tests of 10.5 lakhs done in 24 hours, only positive results came out

Covid-19 Cases in India Live Update: It seems that the country is on the verge of winning the war against Corona. In the last 24 hours, after the arrival of less than 40 thousand new cases of Kovid-19, infection cases in the country have increased to 82.67 lakh. At the same time, over 76 lakh people have also become infection free. Also Read – Pakistan made this change in Gilgit-Baltistan, India said – Immediately evacuate

France Terror Attack: France’s strong response to Al Qaeda, Airstrike killed 50 terrorists

France Terror Attack: Have been killed. According to media reports, about 50 Al-Qaeda terrorists have been killed in this French action. France has given a strong reply to Al Qaeda terrorists.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 furore over this question, FIR registered against KBC and Amitabh Bachchan

The famous TV show Kaun Banega Crorepati has returned with its 12th season (Kaun Banega Crorepati 12). This season of KBC has also been in the discussion till now for many reasons, but this time the controversy about the show (KBC In Trouble) has arisen. Yes, a question asked by the show’s host Amitabh Bachchan has created a ruckus.

Aamir’s daughter Ira Khan was not shocked by the parents’ divorce; Shock, at the age of 14, spoke on sexual abuse – I was crying…

Aamir Khan’s daughter has shocked everyone by revealing sexual abuse at the age of 14. Ira shared all his heart by sharing a video. She poured all the pain in front of the fans, which she had contained inside her for years.

Lakshmi Clement on two farmers before Diwali, 1 crore diamonds found from mine

On which mother Lakshmi becomes kind to her and makes her rich overnight… You must have heard this saying but it has happened in reality. The fate of two farmers in Panna, the city of gems, is such that people will only see it in their dreams. Yes, you must have wanted to get a bag full of diamonds and gold in your dreams, but this has really happened with two farmers.

karwa chauth 2020 Mantra: chant this special mantra on Karva Chauth day, husband will live long

The fast of Karva Chauth has special significance for Suhagin women. This day is expected by Suhagin women throughout the year. This year Karva Chauth will be celebrated on 4 November. On this day, women fast for the long life of their husband.

Best Diwali 2020 offers on cars: Diwali blast, bumper discount on these 5 cars under ₹ 5 lakh

If you are planning to get a cheap car, then this is a great opportunity. Diwali is near and car companies have started offering special festival offers to lure more customers. Festival offers include a variety of offers such as cash discount, exchange bonus, free insurance and extended warranty. Here we are telling you about the best discounts on 5 cars under 5 lakh rupees.

US Presidential Election 2020: Stock market signs clear, Donald Trump is overshadowing Joe Biden

US Presidential Election 2020: It is expected that Americans will get a new President in the next two days. But the stock market move has shown that the path is not easy for the current President Donald Trump.

Ambani slipped two places in Dhan Kubera’s list due to strong fall in Reliance shares

In terms of market capitalization, shares of the country’s largest company Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) have seen a sharp decline. The company’s stock fell nearly six percent, due to which the market position of Reliance has reduced by Rs 70 thousand crore to Rs 12.84 lakh crore in just one hour.