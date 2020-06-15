Top 10 Stephen King Movie Villains, Ranked By Dreadfulness

3. Pennywise (IT And IT Chapter Two)

With a whole technology having grown up watching the 1990 IT miniseries, Invoice Skarsgard had a number of strain on him to stay as much as the legendary efficiency given by Tim Curry as Pennywise the Clown within the small display screen adaptation when he was employed for the function in Andy Muschietti’s IT. Thankfully, the actor turned out to be an impressed alternative, as his efficiency is the sort that stops movie-goers from peacefully attending to mattress at night time with out holding a light-weight on. He instantly hypnotizes you within the opening sequence of the primary movie, luring younger Georgie down into the sewer, and there isn’t a second if you’re watching the film and questioning if he would possibly simply come out and assault. He conjures up pure dread.