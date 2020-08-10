Top 100 universities of the world will be allowed to come to India, Education Minister said – this will make the country a world teacher

new Delhi: Institutions in the top 100 universities of the world will be provided facility to work in India. In this way, education will be brought under an infrastructure. Special efforts for research collaboration and exchange of students between Indian and global institutions will be encouraged. On Monday, the MindMine Institute organized the MindMine Monday program in Delhi. Also Read – DU Open Book Exam: Delhi High Court gave instructions to DU, said- Make aware of the preparation of CSE regarding the exam

In this event, Union Education Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said, "The new education policy will prove to be instrumental in establishing India as a center of global learning providing affordable and better education and thereby establishing India as a world teacher. Will succeed in doing. "

Nishank said, "International offices for students coming from abroad will be set up in every higher educational institutions hosting foreign students. These offices will have the facility of research and teaching collaboration with foreign institutions of high quality. MoU will be signed with foreign countries for education. Better performing Indian universities will be encouraged to set up campuses abroad. "

Under the new education policy, there will be more flexibility in the three-language formula, and no other language will be imposed in any state. According to the Ministry of Education, three languages ​​will definitely be the choice of students in different states, so at least two of the three languages ​​will be of Indian origin. The new education policy does not talk of removing the English language anywhere, but promotes multilingualism.