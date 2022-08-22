Top 20 zombie games you can play on PC and consoles

We have seen them in Resident Evil, The Walking Dead, Left 4 Dead, State of Decay and many other video games. So why not dedicate a special to them? Today we are talking about 20 games in which zombies are the absolute protagonists. Blood, action and gore go hand in hand in our top zombie games.

They are usually slow, although for years they have also run like hell; and they are not particularly intelligent, so it is easy to fool them with the simplest tricks. And yet, zombies can be one of the most fearsome creatures you can find in a video game. Solo… well, they’re manageable. But when a horde gathers in front of you, you better run! and that feeling helpless It is the one that has made us enjoy for so many years of great video games in which the undead are the protagonists. They are not always referred to as zombies because in Days Gone they are called Freakers and in The Last of Us they are infected, but the result is the same. Bloodthirsty creatures that only a good headshot can stop.

As great fans of the zombie genre, at 3DJuegos we have prepared our top 20 zombie games that you have to play for one reason or another. We have proposals for unbridled action with a lot of guts, liters of blood and black humor; but also mythical survival horror in the style of the Resident Evil saga, adventures in which your life depends on making extremely difficult decisions in the worst circumstances, or even strategy games like They are billions, which basically proposes us to survive endless waves of undead . It is the good thing about this theme; It fits into any genre that comes to mind, including more RPG experiences or, of course, extreme survival.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

The best example in this last case is found in the already veteran Project Zomboid, which more than ten years after its premiere as an early access game is experiencing a new golden age thanks to its popularity among streamers. We take advantage of the fact that we are talking about this challenging survival adventure to also recommend our special with 30 realistic details of Project Zomboid that make it one of the most important games of the zombie genre.

As you will see here we have games for all tastes, but as we always tell you, this is our list, and now we want you to tell us about those games about zombies that no one should miss. You can leave a comment here or join the 3DGames Discord to tell us about your best experiences escaping from the walking dead.

Other Special Videos that may interest you