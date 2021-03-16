Top 3 Scenes From “The Penthouse 2” With Highest Viewership Ratings

“The Penthouse 2” is the second season of the suspenseful revenge drama about ambition, greed, and girls who will cease at nothing to guard their youngsters. With its addictive storyline that retains viewers coming again for extra, the drama has been raking in commendable viewership rankings every week.

Listed here are the highest three scenes that made file rankings up to now!

Spoiler

1. Episode 6: Na Ae Gyo’s (Lee Ji Ah’s) first look, 27.9 %

Viewers had been left in shock when a girl that seemed precisely like Shim Soo Ryeon (Lee Ji Ah) confirmed up on the Penthouse and kissed Joo Dan Tae (Uhm Ki Joon), saying, “How have you ever been? It’s been some time, proper, Joo Dan Tae?” Though Na Ae Gyo and Shim Soo Ryeon’s type and demeanor are strikingly totally different, their faces are similar.

2. Episode 8: Joo Dan Tae chokes Na Ae Gyo, 26.8 %

With only one bullet left in a recreation of capturing, Joo Dan Tae directed his gun at Na Ae Gyo and pressed the query, “You tried to betray me two years in the past, proper?” Within the battle that adopted, Joo Dan Tae hit his head on a light-weight fixture and began bleeding, triggering him to recollect a traumatic expertise. In response, he began choking Na Ae Gyo. The state of affairs was resolved with Logan Lee (Park Eun Suk) exhibiting up and saving Na Ae Gyo in a suspenseful collection of occasions.

3. Episode 5: Joo Seok Kyung (Han Ji Hyun) presents Cheon Web optimization Jin (Kim So Yeon) with irrefutable proof, 26.5 %

Simply earlier than the announcement of the Grand Prize on the Cheong Ah Arts Pageant, Joo Seok Kyung visited Cheon Web optimization Jin’s workplace and demanded that she be introduced because the winner. She pushed for her request by presenting Cheon Web optimization Jin with Ha Eun Byul’s (Choi Ye Bin’s) cellphone, on which proof that Cheon Web optimization Jin left her father Cheon Myung Soo (Jung Sung Mo) to die alone could possibly be discovered.

The manufacturing crew has said, “Season two is already nearing its conclusion within the midst of the viewers’ assist. Beginning in episode 9, a chilling twist will happen within the plot in addition to extra stunning occasions. So please look ahead to it.”

“The Penthouse 2” airs each Friday at 10 p.m. KST.

(*3*)Watch the chilling story unfold right here:

