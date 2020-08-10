Top 5 “I-LAND” Contestants With The Most Followers On Viki As Of August 10

Cheer in your favourite “I-LAND” contestants by following them on Viki!

These are the highest 5 contestants with probably the most followers on Viki as of August 10:

Sunoo Heeseung Daniel Jake Sunghoon

Present your help for the contestants you’re rooting for by clicking on their names beneath and following their Viki pages!

Daniel, EJ, Geonu, Hanbin, Heeseung, Jaebeom, Jaeho, Jake, Jay, Jimin, Jungwon, Okay, Kyungmin, Nicholas, Ni-ki, Seon, Sungchul, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Taeyong, Ta-ki, and Youngbin are the 22 contestants. Yoonwon has stepped down from the present resulting from an harm.

*Please notice that these follower-based rankings don’t have any affect on the official outcomes of “I-LAND” in any means.

