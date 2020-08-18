Top 5 Most-Followed “I-LAND” Contestants On Viki As Of August 17

Root on your favourite “I-LAND” contestants by following them on Viki!

These are the highest 5 contestants with probably the most followers on Viki as of August 17:

Sunoo Heeseung Daniel Jake Sunghoon

Assist get the contestants you’re rooting for into the highest 5 by clicking on their names under and following their Viki pages!

Daniel, Geonu, Hanbin, Heeseung, Jake, Jay, Jungwon, Ok, Ni-ki, Sunghoon, Sunoo, and Ta-ki are the 12 contestants shifting on to half two of the present.

You’ll be able to nonetheless comply with the eradicated trainees EJ, Jaebeom, Jaeho, Jimin, Kyungmin, Nicholas, Seon, Sungchul, Taeyong, and Youngbin should you’d like to point out your assist for them.

*Please be aware that these follower-based rankings don’t have any affect on the official outcomes of “I-LAND” in any approach.

Vote on your favourite trainees right here, and watch the most recent episode of “I-LAND” on Viki under:

