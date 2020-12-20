Top 5 “The Penthouse” Scenes That Caused Viewership Ratings To Skyrocket

SBS’s “The Penthouse” is on hearth: with every new episode, the smash hit drama has been gaining extra viewers and hitting new all-time rankings highs!

After breaking previous the 20 p.c mark earlier this month—a uncommon feat for a Monday-Tuesday drama—”The Penthouse” soared to a median nationwide ranking of 23.3 p.c for its newest episode, setting a brand new private file for the sequence.

Because the drama hurtles in the direction of its climax, listed here are the 5 scenes from “The Penthouse” that noticed the largest surges in viewership rankings:

Spoilers

5. The suspenseful vote that decided whether or not Oh Yoon Hee might keep at Hera Palace (21.9 p.c)

(*5*)

In Episode 11, the Hera Palace Membership held a vote to determine whether or not Oh Yoon Hee (performed by S.E.S.’s Eugene) might stay a resident of the constructing. Nonetheless, regardless of Cheon Web optimization Jin (Kim So Yeon)’s scheming to get her kicked out of Hera Palace, the vote unexpectedly went in Oh Yoon Hee’s favor, with 4 residents voting to permit her to remain.

Because it turned out, along with Shim Soo Ryeon (Lee Ji Ah) and Ha Yoon Cheol (Yoon Jong Hoon), Lee Gyu Jin (performed by Bong Tae Gyu) and Go Sang Ah (performed by Yoon Joo Hee) had additionally secretly voted to let Oh Yoon Hee keep after starting to see her in a extra constructive gentle.

4. Joo Dan Te and Logan Lee’s “first” assembly (22.4 p.c)

After desperately struggling to get a gathering with Logan Lee (Park Eun Suk) within the hopes of brokering an actual property cope with him, Joo Dan Te (Uhm Ki Joon) lastly obtained his want in Episode 12.

Oh Yoon Hee, who had beforehand fallen for a lure set by Joo Dan Te and misplaced all her cash, visited Joo Dan Te at his workplace to ask for a job. When he tried to show her away, she dramatically revealed that she had introduced Logan Lee together with her, altering the facility dynamic between them in a single on the spot.

3. Shim Soo Ryeon and Logan Lee lastly becoming a member of forces (24.9 p.c)

In Episode 14, Shim Soo Ryeon snuck into Gu Ho Dong (Park Eun Suk)’s resort room, the place she found that he and Logan Lee had been the identical particular person. After a violent confrontation over Min Seol Ah (Jo Soo Min), Logan Lee realized that he had misunderstood Shim Soo Ryeon’s motives and requested her to work along with him in avenging Min Seol Ah’s dying.

Though Shim Soo Ryeon initially turned Logan Lee down, she modified her thoughts and sought him out once more after he saved her from virtually being came upon by Joo Dan Te. She then requested him what he was planning on doing subsequent, signaling the start of their partnership.

2. Ha Yoon Cheol’s explosive combat with Joo Dan Te (25.2 p.c)

Through the Hera Palace social gathering in Episode 13, Joo Dan Te pulled a drunk Cheon Web optimization Jin exterior to confront her about why she had revealed the key that Joo Seok Hoon (Kim Younger Dae) and Joo Seok Kyung (Han Ji Hyun) weren’t Shim Soo Ryeon’s organic kids. Nonetheless, at Cheon Web optimization Jin’s urging, they finally wound up kissing passionately within the hallway exterior the social gathering.

Unable to regulate his rage after seeing them collectively, Ha Yoon Cheol rushed at Joo Dan Te on his means again into the social gathering, and the 2 males exchanged blows in a messy brawl that Lee Gyu Jin was pressured to interrupt up.

1. Cheon Web optimization Jin sobbing within the rain after being disowned (26.2 p.c)

In Episode 15, Oh Yoon Hee tricked Cheon Web optimization Jin into revealing that she had lied to her father and was not solely in an adulterous relationship, however had secretly divorced her husband. After discovering that her father had been listening to their dialog the whole time, she apologized and begged for forgiveness, however her father nonetheless turned his again on her and coldly declared that she was now not his daughter.

Chasing after her father, Cheon Web optimization Jin broke down sobbing within the pouring rain as she blamed him for making her end up the way in which she did and accused him of by no means having cherished her. The extreme scene earned the very best viewership rankings of the drama’s complete run so far.

What are your favourite scenes from “The Penthouse” up to now? Tell us within the feedback under!

Atone for “The Penthouse” with English subtitles right here:

Watch Now

Supply (1)