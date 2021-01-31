Top 5 “True Magnificence” Moments When Cha Eun Woo Gave Viewers Butterflies

If watching tvN’s “True Magnificence” has been providing you with so many coronary heart palpitations that you simply’ve thought-about calling a heart specialist, don’t fear: you’re not alone!

Based mostly on the hit webtoon of the identical title, “True Magnificence” is a romantic comedy starring Moon Ga Younger as Lim Ju Gyeong, a woman who tries to fight her insecurities about her seems to be by her make-up abilities, which flip her right into a “goddess” in school. She ultimately winds up on the heart of a tense love triangle between Lee Su Ho, a well-liked pupil with hidden emotional wounds (performed by ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo), and Han Web optimization Jun, an untamable insurgent with a surprisingly heat coronary heart (performed by Hwang In Yeob).

With every new episode, the hit drama and its charming trio of leads have been delivering numerous swoon-worthy moments that set viewers’ hearts aflutter.

Spoilers

Listed below are 5 of probably the most unforgettable moments from “True Magnificence” through which Cha Eun Woo stole viewers’ hearts as Lee Su Ho:

1. Saving the day in school

In distinction to the icy demeanor he displayed all through the primary two episodes, Lee Su Ho shocked viewers—in addition to Lim Ju Gyeong—by all of a sudden coming to her rescue on the finish of Episode 2. When Lim Ju Gyeong received icing on her face and was liable to having her naked face uncovered in school, Lee Su Ho unexpectedly made a dashing arrival on the scene and escorted her to an empty toilet whereas protecting her along with his jacket. The gallant and considerate gesture revealed that the seemingly aloof character had a hidden caring facet.

2. Telling Lim Ju Gyeong she’s fairly even with out make-up

In Episode 5, Lee Su Ho shyly tried to precise his emotions for Lim Ju Gyeong in his personal inept however cute approach. Whereas feigning nonchalance, he purchased Lim Ju Gyeong the strawberry juice she favored, and after hugging her, he tried to play it off by utilizing the scent of his cloth softener as a hard-to-believe excuse. The second that actually made viewers’ hearts skip a beat, although, was when he boosted Lim Ju Gyeong’s self-confidence by telling her, “You’re fairly even whenever you don’t put on make-up.”

3. His confession, adopted by a romantic first kiss

On the finish of Episode 8, Lim Ju Gyeong grew to become distraught after mistakenly believing that Lee Su Ho favored Kang Su Jin (performed by Park Yoo Na). Nevertheless, after monitoring her down exterior, Lee Su Ho lastly cleared up the misunderstanding and boldly confessed his emotions by declaring, “The particular person I like is you.” The couple then thrilled viewers by sharing their first kiss underneath the moonlight.

4. Firmly turning Kang Su Jin down by declaring, “Lim Ju Gyeong is my girlfriend”

In Episode 12, Lee Su Ho made it clear to Kang Su Jin that he was off-limits. When she approached him in an try to confess her emotions, Lee Su Ho shortly reduce her off and advised her that he was courting Lim Ju Gyeong. He was even firmer in his rejection in a while within the episode, when Kang Su Jin requested him to interrupt up with Lim Ju Gyeong and date her as a substitute. The chilly, unyielding approach through which he responded to her advances revealed simply how dedicated he was to his relationship with Lim Ju Gyeong.

5. His unforgettable aegyo

After everybody in school discovered about Lim Ju Gyeong’s previous, Lee Su Ho tried to cheer her up by utilizing the identical cute aegyo that she had used to consolation him again after they have been children on the comedian ebook retailer. He additionally introduced a smile to her face with the awkward however cute video of himself singing the “Ottoke (What Ought to I Do) Tune,” which he filmed within the hopes of creating her really feel higher. Not solely did he achieve his mission, however the adorkable video had viewers smiling alongside as effectively.

What are your favourite moments from “True Magnificence” so far? Tell us within the feedback beneath!

Whilst you look ahead to the ultimate episodes to air, compensate for the drama with subtitles right here:

