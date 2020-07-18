Top Boy season 4 to explore Sully’s vulnerable facet, says creator Ronan Bennett

Followers of British crime drama Top Boy, which was revived by Netflix in 2019 after seven years off the air, are trying ahead to the Netflix present’s upcoming fourth sequence after the streamer confirmed its renewal again in February.

With season 4 due to hit Netflix later this yr, Top Boy’s creator and author Ronan Bennett has revealed that we are able to count on to see extra vulnerability from Sully (Kane Robinson), who watched his pal Jase die in an arson assault and spent the remainder of season three reeling from the loss.

Talking at a BAFTA session on the making of Top Boy, Bennett stated that viewers will “actually” see extra of Sully’s human facet within the upcoming sequence.

On the subject of Sully’s character growth all through season three, Bennett stated that he thought post-traumatic stress dysfunction (PTSD) “could be a very attention-grabbing factor to explore in Sully”.

“I keep in mind being on the keyboard, working by means of after the fireplace through which Sully barely escapes together with his life and his pal will get killed and I used to be sort of typing away and I put my hand to my face in the best way that we’re informed not to in these COVID instances and I keep in mind smelling charcoal on my fingers and serious about that and simply going with that concept that what if that could be a signal for him [of the fire] and it’s in his head – this odor.”

He continued: “And Dushane says to him: ‘If you happen to can odor it whenever you sleep, it’s not actual.’ It might not be actual to Dushane nevertheless it’s very actual to Sully and I feel that helped us simply get past the concept of anyone who in season one and two was fast tempered and fast to use his fists.”

“Definitely we’re taking {that a} step additional within the new season!” he added.

Top Boy, which first aired on Channel 4 in 2011, was discontinued by the broadcaster two years later however picked up by Netflix for a 3rd season in 2017 after Canadian rapper Drake expressed an curiosity its revival.

Nevertheless, Bennett revealed that he didn’t know who Drake was when the rapper provided to rescue the sequence. “I didn’t know who Drake was so I didn’t pay a lot thoughts when he stated he needed to do Top Boy – it wasn’t till I met him that I realised that he was critical.”

“We met him and he was nice and he was actually real and all he stated to us was that, ‘We simply need you to do what you do, we simply need to be the gasoline to your hearth.’ He didn’t need to management it,” Bennett added.

Sequence three launched a wide range of new characters, resembling Jaq, Dris’ new second in command performed by 25-year-old actress Jasmine Jobson.

Netflix

“I already had a relationship with the present earlier than I used to be solid in it. I used to be a type of youngsters that went into college the subsequent day and was like: ‘Did you watch Top Boy final night time?’” Jobson stated throughout the session.

She added that producers had been open to suggestions about their characters, saying: “They positively made it very clear that if there’s something that we felt our character wouldn’t say or do, that we had freedom to say.”

“It was positively thrilling as a result of with Top Boy – it’s so true, uncooked and edgy that it’s plain that issues are going to be in your face,” she added. “Ronan has been so good about not sweeping issues underneath the carpet…to be part of a gaggle of individuals which might be not scared…and we’re going to present the actual nitty and gritty.”

Top Boy season 4 is due to land on Netflix later this yr. In search of one thing else to watch? Try our information to the greatest TV sequence on Netflix and greatest films on Netflix, or go to our TV Information.