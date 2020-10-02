Top ‘CBS This Morning’ Producer Quietly Stepped Away in Summer

CBS Information is on the lookout for a brand new government producer for its A.M. program, “CBS This Morning,” after government producer Diana Miller determined to depart this system for private causes.

“The present will proceed to be led by Claudia Milne and Jon Tower, who’ve been doing a unbelievable job, whereas we search for a successor,” stated CBS Information President Susan Zirinsky, in a press release. “We tremendously respect all the contributions Diana has made to ‘CBS This Morning.’ All of us right here want her the perfect and help her in this troublesome choice.”

Miller’s departure was reported beforehand by The New York Publish.

Her exit is the most recent transition on the CBS morning program, which has flown by means of some turbulence since its inception in 2012. Miller took the reins of this system in April of 2019, as CBS reworked its lineup, transferring from a quartet of Gayle King, Norah O’Donnell, John Dickerson and Bianna Golodryga to a trio of King, Anthony Mason and Tony Dokoupil. CBS has lengthy trailed rivals NBC and ABC in phrases of morning scores, however the present incarnation of “CBS This Morning” has given the community its best bid in the A.M. race in years.

However the present’s efficiency has slipped because it was arrange as a brainier, newsier counterpart to ABC’s “Good Morning America” and NBC’s “At this time.” In final week’s five-day broadcast interval, “CBS This Morning” captured considerably fewer of the viewers most desired by advertisers in information programming. For the 5 days ended September 25, the CBS program captured a median of 588,000 viewers between 25 and 54, in contrast with 1,030,000 for “At this time” and 997,000 for “GMA.” NBC’s stage in the class was 75% increased than CBS’

Staffers at “CBS This Morning” consider the community will take into account each inside and exterior candidates to fill Miller’s function.

Claudia Milne was beforehand senior editor of video for ProPublica., and has additionally served as head of worldwide TV for Bloomberg and spent 20 years with the BBC. Jon Tower has been with “CBS This Morning” for 5 years as a member of its in a single day staff and dealing in the management room. He was beforehand a producer for MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

Miller joined “CBS This Morning” in 2014 as a senior producer and was named senior broadcast producer in June 2016, accountable for overseeing the every day editorial programming and staffing of the two-hour program. She started her profession at CNN and “Anderson Cooper 360,” then produced and helped launch a 123 of applications together with “Stay from The Sofa” on CBS station WLNY, “Anderson” at Telepictures, and “The Seven” at MTV. She graduated summa cum laude from the College of Pennsylvania.