Top Chef’s Melissa King On Winning Pre-Quarantine, The Most Stressful Moments And Her Restaurant Wars Dream Team

And it would not should be winners or something? Positively [Bryan] Voltaggio, simply because we did it this yr, and we had a lot enjoyable cooking collectively on the road, despite the fact that we had been utterly pressured as a result of there have been method too many dishes. However we made it occur, and we cranked that meals out. And then [Season 12 winner] Mei Lin. I believe me, Mei and Bryan would have good synergy. She has, I do know, skilled below him earlier than, and once I helped Mei with our personal Restaurant Wars, and along with her season, we simply … we do not even have to speak to one another; we simply can learn one another’s minds. And the identical with me and Bryan, I really feel like we’re type of on the identical wavelength with the way in which that we cook dinner. Oh, yet one more particular person. We want a great entrance man, so [Brian] Malarkey. I assumed Malarkey did a improbable job within the entrance.