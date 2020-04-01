Top Comcast, NBCUniversal and Sky Executives to Donate Salary Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Comcast chief Brian Roberts, NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell and different division leaders at Comcast will donate their salaries to coronavirus-related reduction efforts because the world grapples with the devastating pandemic.

In a memo despatched to Comcast’s 190,000 staff worldwide on Wednesday. Roberts mentioned the wage donations would even be made by Comcast CFO Mike Cavanagh, Comcast Cable chief Dave Watson and Sky CEO Jeremy Darroch. He famous that Comcast has dedicated $500 million to proceed pay and advantages for workers which were affected shutdowns.

“All through this example, our senior leaders, Mike Cavanagh, Dave Watson, Jeff Shell, Jeremy Darroch and I’ve chosen to donate 100% of our salaries to charities that help COVID-19 reduction efforts. We hope in some small manner we are able to make this time simpler on our staff, our native communities and our clients,” Roberts wrote.

Excessive charges of govt compensation have turn into a supply of criticism for a lot of company giants, Comcast included, which has put stress on firms to help hourly wage staff via the unprecedented financial contraction attributable to coronavirus precautions.

In 2018, Roberts earned $3.2 million in wage and whole compensation of $35 million. Cavanagh earned $2 million in wage and a complete compensation of $21.7 million. Watson earned $1.5 million in wage and a complete of $14.eight million. Salary info for Shell, who was promoted to CEO in December, has not but been made public.

Right here is Roberts’ full memo:

As our world modifications by the minute with the brand new actuality that COVID-19 brings, I proceed to be amazed and impressed by our folks and the human spirit at Comcast, NBCUniversal and Sky. That is clearly an extremely troublesome time for our society. None of us has ever skilled something like this earlier than, and whereas it’s simple to get mired within the many challenges we’re all dealing with, I believe that in unsure instances like these it’s incumbent upon us to stay optimistic and search for the great, even when it may be elusive.

One of many brilliant spots for me has been watching our staff on the frontlines go above and past. Our Comcast and Sky engineers, technicians and name middle representatives are working across the clock to preserve our community working and be certain that our clients preserve their important web connectivity. Our NBC and Sky information organizations are retaining our world knowledgeable – establishing distant studios in basements, residing rooms and every part in between. In the meantime, our great expertise and late-night hosts are doing their finest to make us smile. I can’t thank these groups sufficient.

I’m additionally grateful to the management throughout Comcast, NBCUniversal and Sky who’ve stepped up once more and once more to do the appropriate factor and care for our groups. Each worker in each location all over the world who is in a position to work at home is doing so, and the place we’ve got individuals who want to be in an workplace or within the area, we’re doing every part potential to make their environments clear and protected.

Throughout our companies, we’ve got dedicated $500 million to help our staff via continued pay and advantages the place operations have been paused or impacted, and we’ve got dedicated important sources to help our clients. Moreover, efficient in the present day, and at some stage in this example, our senior leaders, Mike Cavanagh, Dave Watson, Jeff Shell, Jeremy Darroch and I’ve chosen to donate 100% of our salaries to charities that help COVID-19 reduction efforts. We hope in some small manner we are able to make this time simpler on our staff, our native communities and our clients.

I don’t know when the worst might be behind us. However I do know that one of the best ways ahead will proceed to be collectively. As we navigate the challenges forward, please care for yourselves and one another. Attain out to colleagues and mates who want a bit of further help. Kindness, compassion and humanity are wanted now greater than ever, particularly for many who have been personally impacted by this virus.

This too shall go, and we might be on the opposite facet of this disaster. However at this second I’ve by no means been prouder of our firm, our folks and the collective energy and resilience from all corners of our nice group.





Brian L. Roberts

Chairman and CEO

Comcast Company