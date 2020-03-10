Top Festivals Protest Jail Sentence for Berlinale Winner Mohammad Rasoulof

Main European festivals, movie academies and funders have known as for the liberty of Iranian movie director Mohammad Rasoulof.

Rasoulof was final week summoned to serve a one-year jail sentence in Iran three days after his movie “There may be No Evil” gained the Berlin Movie Pageant’s Golden Bear, in accordance with his lawyer and a report by London-based Iran Worldwide TV.

The European Movie Academy, Cannes Movie Pageant, the Berlinale, the Deutsche Filmakademie, the Filmförderung Hamburg Schleswig-Holstein, the Filmfest Hamburg, Worldwide Documentary Movie Pageant Amsterdam (IDFA), the Worldwide Movie Pageant Rotterdam (IFFR), the Netherlands Movie Fund and the Accademia del Cinema Italiano-Premi David di Donatello have all expressed concern about Rasoulof’s imminent incarceration.

Rasoulof is certainly one of his nation’s most distinguished administrators, though none of his movies have screened in Iran, the place they’re banned.

Wim Wenders, president of the European Movie Academy, mentioned: “Our colleague Mohammad Rasoulof is an artist who retains telling us a few actuality we might in any other case know little about. His Golden Bear-winning movie ‘There Is No Evil’ is a deeply humane portrait of individuals in excessive conditions, conditions no human ought to be pressured to expertise. We’d like voices like that of Mohammad Rasoulof — voices defending human rights, freedom and dignity.”

Berlinale administrators Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian mentioned: “We’re deeply involved concerning the incarceration order for Mohammad Rasoulof. It’s surprising {that a} director is punished so laborious for his inventive work. We hope that the Iranian authorities will quickly revise the judgment.”

Ulrich Matthes, president of the Deutsche Filmakademie, added: “Mohammad Rasoulof’s movies not solely inform us about life in Iran but additionally converse to us within the common language of cinema to advertise empathy and peace. We’d like artists like Mohammad Rasoulof to have the ability to increase their voice with out concern of reprisal.”

In 2011, the yr he gained two prizes at Cannes together with his censorship-themed “Goodbye,” Rasoulof was sentenced with fellow director Jafar Panahi to 6 years in jail and a 20-year ban on filmmaking for alleged anti-regime propaganda.

His sentence was later suspended and he was launched on bail. In 2017, Iranian authorities confiscated Rasoulof’s passport upon his return from the Telluride Movie Pageant the place his “A Man of Integrity,” about corruption and injustice in Iran had screened.

Previous to the Berlin Movie Pageant, the director informed Selection in an interview that whereas taking pictures the movie, he obtained a textual content message “that knowledgeable me that the enchantment confirmed the sentence,” including that he was “nonetheless ready” for one other textual content to tell him when the sentence can be executed.

Rasoulof was not allowed by Iranian authorities to attend Berlin. The director’s daughter, Baran Rasoulof, who stars in “There may be No Evil,” accepted the fest’s prime prize on her father’s behalf.