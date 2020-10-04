Top Gear can still deliver the items, even in the middle of a pandemic

All through its future, Top Gear has at all times had a popularity for setting extraordinarily robust challenges for its presenters, who’ve often put themselves in extremely dangerous conditions in the identify of leisure. However for its upcoming twenty ninth collection, maybe the largest problem of all was confronted not by the present’s presenters however by its producers: how would they handle to make the motoring juggernaut work in the midst of a world pandemic?

Manufacturing had already began when coronavirus first began spreading, however after filming was halted a number of plans needed to be scrapped. All additional abroad journey was off the playing cards, whereas the stay studio viewers segments must be considerably rethought as effectively. The excellent news is that having seen the first episode, audiences needn’t fear about a high quality drop-off as a end result of the pressured adjustments – that is very a lot the Top Gear followers know and love.

Maybe the most progressive change sees the introduction of a new ‘drive-in’ format, with an impressively-sized viewers watching the studio sections from their very own automobiles. It’s a daring transfer which might have gone both manner, however I’ve to say it really works rather well – the followers appear to be they’re having a nice time and the complete set-up appears to be like actually spectacular on display. The on-stage banter from the presenters does admittedly really feel a little pressured – by no means fairly as natural as the pre-filmed sections – however it’s straightforward to see why Paddy McGuinness has hinted this format could possibly be right here to remain even after COVID.

The majority of the first episode was filmed earlier than the pandemic hit, however the problem taken on by Paddy, Freddie and Chris appears oddly COVID applicable: the trio are pressured to spend 24 hours inside one of the greatest new firm automobiles with out leaving for any goal – even going to the bathroom. The duty takes place in Bolton, famously Paddy’s residence city, which results in an entertaining tour round some of his favorite spots, together with a heart-warming assembly with an outdated buddy exterior his childhood residence.

Since they first started presenting the present again in June 2019, the trio of presenters have confirmed enormously profitable. Not solely have they seen the present transfer from BBC Two to BBC One for the first time, they’ve additionally added greater than two million viewers to the viewers, with specific will increase in the youthful demographic and amongst girls.

It’s not obscure why they’ve been so interesting to viewers. The straightforward rapport and playful banter the three share is commonly a pleasure to behold they usually strike a good steadiness between appeal and experience. Highlights from the first episode embrace Flintoff repeatedly teasing McGuinness about Bolton being in Larger Manchester and never Lancashire, the trio making an attempt to distract one another up whereas racing their firm automobiles round a monitor, and maybe greatest of all a karaoke part inside one of the automobiles – which rapidly gathers an amused crowd for an impromptu singalong to Candy Caroline. Sure, the humour between the three can be immature at instances – however it’s all very good-natured and it’s onerous to not crack a smile at some of their extra infantile antics.

Whereas the Bolton problem dominates the first episode, for motoring fanatics there’s additionally the return of the common section which sees Chris Harris evaluate a new automobile, on this event making an attempt out the Ferrari SF90. Though as a non-petrolhead myself I need to confess I discovered myself switching off throughout this half of the programme, the attraction for automobile followers is apparent – and Harris is as assured as ever in delivering his verdict. In the meantime some long-term followers might be disillusioned to see the well-liked Star in a Fairly Priced Automotive section dropped from the present, however even the most profitable of long-running collection must be revitalised infrequently, and this looks like a good alternative to maneuver ahead with new concepts reasonably than sticking to such a tried and examined formulation.

With thrilling episodes set to observe later in the season, together with one in which the presenters tackle a ‘Wall of Dying’ and one other that sees Freddie try to journey at 200MPH in a basic automobile, it’s protected to say that that is a present very a lot in its groove. Hilarious, outlandish, and simply so very watchable – Top Gear has proved itself greater than succesful of overcoming the issues posed by the pandemic.

Top Gear returns for collection 29 on Sunday 4th October on BBC One. Should you’re searching for extra to look at, try our TV information.