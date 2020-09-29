Top Gear drops “Star in a Reasonably Priced Automobile” segment for new series

Top Gear is returning to our screens in October, with COVID-19 forcing a variety of adjustments on the upcoming series. Now, its presenters have introduced the most important by far – long-running segment, ‘Star in a Reasonably Priced Automobile’ has been axed.

Chatting with this week’s version of Radio Instances journal, Top Gear hosts Chris Harris, Paddy McGuinness and Freddie Flintoff spoke concerning the upcoming series and the way it’s has needed to adapt to the continued pandemic.

On the demise of ‘Star in a Reasonably Priced Automobile’, Harris revealed: “It wasn’t my favorite ingredient.

“It was deemed to be an essential part of the present, however in the wake of latest occasions it was the apparent factor to go,” he continued. “That’s to not say that there gained’t be any company on the present in the long run – however my feeling is that if we’ve got them, we should always do extra with them than simply sit in the studio.”

Star in a Reasonably Priced Automobile has been a staple segment in the present since Top Gear’s first series in 2002, though through the years it has seen a variety of title adjustments, from ‘Star in a Rally-Cross Automobile’ throughout Chris Evans’ time as presenter in series 23, to ‘Star in a Reasonably Quick Automobile’ from the twenty fourth series onwards.

The segment has seen a number of vehicles examined by celebs, together with Suzuki Liana (2002-2005), Chevrolet Lacetti (2006-2009), Kia Cee’d (2010-2013), Vauxhall Astra (2013-2015) and Toyota GT86 (2017-present).

A whole bunch of well-known faces have taken half in the ‘Star in a Reasonably Priced Automobile’ problem through the years, with the likes of sailor Ellen MacArthur, singer Jay Kay, Matt LeBlanc, Olly Murs and Chris Hoy topping the chief board.

The upcoming series of Top Gear will even be filmed in entrance of a drive-in viewers to keep away from crowding in-studio, whereas all outside journeys had been confined to the UK.

“Our personal nation is gorgeous,” Freddie Flintoff instructed Radio Instances. “We generally overlook that, so it was good to be rooted right here. Bizarrely, in some methods lockdown created extra alternatives as we received to go to venues we might by no means get entry to in any other case.”

Top Gear returns for series 29 on Sunday 4th October on BBC One. When you’re trying for extra to observe, take a look at our TV information.