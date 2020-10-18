Top Gear hits the Cyprus slopes for an Alpine ski race on four wheels

Top Gear turned extra aquatic and alpine than aero-dynamic when the trio of presenters, Freddie Flintoff, Chris Harris and Paddy McGuinness, travelled to Cyprus to take on a finances rental automotive problem and determined to create a brand new sport, automotive water-skiing (no, we’re undecided why both.)

As ever, the deserves of the trio and the new Top Gear had been wildly debated.

Chris Harris: extra hydrodynamic than a harbour seal. #TopGear ???? pic.twitter.com/uqeILQI26U — Top Gear (@BBC_TopGear) October 18, 2020

One viewer wrote: “I hated #topgear when Clarkson and the crew had been on it. Lastly it’s value watching”.

One other disagreed: “Don’t object to the dicking round however what’s occurred to the opinions of recent vehicles? Appears to have misplaced its manner. #TopGear”.

The brand new format in the wide-open areas had attracted a brand new viewers.

Can’t consider; 1. I’m watching #TopGear

2. I’m having fun with it@PaddyMcGuinness is actually hilarious — Claire Wheeler (@astle1968) October 18, 2020

The episode featured the boys racing their rental vehicles down a ski slope in the Troodos mountains. What’s leisure to some was “automotive crash telly” to others.

@BBC_TopGear you actually need to bin that gobshite @PaddyMcGuinness his unfunny fixed screaming completely ruins the programme. Discuss ruining a basic. Its now actually automotive crash telly ???? #TopGear #TurnTheTellyOver — Campbell Munro (@cambo1877) October 18, 2020

Maybe they wanted to train their fingers on their distant management?

A Top Gear fan wrote: “My sympathies are with the folks whinging about #TopGear once more tonight as its clear their remotes are damaged and so they haven’t any entry to different television channels…”

“Individuals frequently complaining change over to some #FamilyFortunes and cease killing the good vibes from our boys of #TopGear”, wrote one other.

One other felt that Top Gear was merely “Adolescent antics from some juveniles driving vehicles. A little bit of entertaining, senseless enjoyable from the lads. #TopGear”.

#TopGear has gone juvenile, is not humorous..they’re making an attempt too onerous…convey again Clarkson and the crew… — Kenneth Okay (@kenny2791) October 18, 2020

Again at the take a look at monitor, Chris and Paddy checked out the newest household vehicles from Audi and Lamborghini – the RS 6 Avant versus the Urus. The vehicles had been outdoors the worth bracket of the common household. A mere snip at a mixed £180,000.

Top Gear is returning to BBC One on Sunday twenty fifth October.

