Top Gear host Paddy McGuinness teases Wall of Death episode: “We all nearly died!”

Over time Top Gear has had its fair proportion of daring moments, with the presenters taking up all types of extremely dangerous challenges.

One significantly perilous activity within the upcoming sequence of the hit present sees hosts Paddy McGuinness, Freddie Flintoff and Chris Harris try a “Wall of Death” – by which they need to drive vertically at 50mph on an enormous round wall.

And McGuinness joked that the problem was so harmful that all three presenters virtually died within the course of.

“This specific sequence we all nearly died after we did the wall of loss of life,” he advised RadioTimes.com and different press at a dwell streamed Q&A forward of the brand new sequence.

He continued: “The character with the three of us is we’re aggressive however we additionally push one another and also you’ll see on the wall of loss of life we’re all encouraging one another and nobody needs to see anybody getting injured- however yeah that may be a very, very, very dangerous episode.”

Fellow host Chris Harris echoed McGuinness’ sentiments – however admitted that life threatening conditions are simply half and parcel of what to anticipate from the Top Gear presenting gig.

“Typically within the warmth of the second whenever you’re a bit adrenalised you’re not conscious of how huge an affect you are taking, and also you look again and also you see how a lot you bought thrown round contained in the automobile,” he mentioned.

“However all is honest in love and struggle… if we weren’t nearly killing ourselves we wouldn’t be doing our jobs correctly!”

Given the hazards concerned, you would possibly suppose that the households of the presenters would wrestle understanding about what might probably go incorrect.

However in keeping with the three hosts, they’ve a intelligent means round that drawback – they merely don’t inform their nearest and dearest the character of the challenges till after they’re accomplished.

“Some of the stuff that we discuss after we’re lining up for filming, we have a tendency to not inform our rapid household an excessive amount of about it,” McGuinness defined.

“As a result of I believe naturally they’re going to get nervous, and in the event that they nervous it places somewhat seed of doubt in your thoughts as properly and also you discuss your self out of it.

“There’s not any underhanded cause we don’t inform them – I believe it’s simply to maintain them glad and preserve us in the best body of thoughts!”