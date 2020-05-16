Top Gear series 29 scraps overseas shoots to complete filming

The following series of Top Gear, the present’s first to air on BBC One, will scrap plans for overseas filming as manufacturing resumes.

Although round 50 per cent of the brand new series was already filmed earlier than manufacturing was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, together with a jaunt to Cyprus, plans for additional inner adventures have had to be dropped, in accordance to Deadline.

As a substitute, the vast majority of the brand new series shall be shot in British areas when filming resumes in June.

“It does seem like most of our filming shall be within the UK this 12 months,” stated showrunner Clare Pizey.

“Fortunately for us, we had filmed some worldwide and home mayhem earlier than the lockdown began, and have already got some actually humorous footage — footage that we completely couldn’t movie now with all three presenters in a automotive collectively,” Pizey says.

Pizey promised that whereas the subsequent series of Top Gear will really feel extra home than standard, that “doesn’t imply much less ambition” because the motoring programme – hosted by Paddy McGuinness, Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff and Chris Harris – makes the leap from BBC Two to BBC One.



BBC Studios/Lee Brimble



Although sure restrictions shall be put into place when Top Gear resumes, McGuinness, Flintoff and Harris will reportedly not be quarantined forward of filming, with Top Gear producers assured that almost all of filming will happen outdoors, or inside automobiles – with the hosts naturally self-isolating.

There are additionally nonetheless plans for the present’s studio shoots to characteristic a stay viewers, although the variety of spectators could have to be lowered from the conventional quantity of up to 600 folks.

Since making their debut final 12 months, Top Gear’s new internet hosting line-up has attracted a mean consolidated viewers of three.eight million viewers, making the present BBC Two’s hottest programme of 2019.

It was confirmed in February that the present can be shifting to BBC One, with Charlotte Moore – the BBC’s Director of Content material – saying, “The time is true to transfer the world’s greatest motor present to the nation’s hottest channel and produce it to a fair broader viewers on BBC One.

“Freddie, Paddy and Chris have revitalised the hit series with their escapades and banter; and we couldn’t have requested for a greater response to their series up to now and the influence it’s had with younger audiences.”

