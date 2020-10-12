Top Gear presenters Freddie Flintoff, Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris took on an enormous problem, the wall of demise, a gravity-defying vertical drive round a purpose-built cylinder.

The Top Gear workforce “pulled 4Gs” or, in plain-speak, they had been feeling 4 instances the results of regular gravity.

All of them managed it in the purpose-built buggy. Flintoff tackled the problem at excessive pace, whizzing round the wall so quick his co-hosts may barely crane their necks quick sufficient to watch it.

Viewers had been gobsmacked by the stunt.

Omg no. No no no. My anxieties ranges proper now ???????????????? #TopGear — Sarah ????‍♀️ (@ItsSaraahh_) October 11, 2020

That Wall of Death was insane!” wrote one fan.

That Wall of Death was insane! Loving the new sequence of #TopGear pic.twitter.com/Bw7Zmrh0OI — Carl Ward (@carlward) October 11, 2020

However subsequent got here the actual problem – that they had to hold their “right-offs” (low-cost automobiles salvaged from the wreckers’ yard) proper on the wall and attain a pace of 50mph.

Flintoff took his right-off, a crushed up Maserati, round the wall. He achieved the audacious problem, trailing bits and items of his automobile behind him, though he later admitted he didn’t have all 4 wheels on the vertical.

Watching this wall of demise factor on #TopGear by my fingers! Freddie is bloody fearless! Actually having fun with this new sequence. — Jaimielee Rendall (@JaimieleeRen) October 11, 2020

Not everybody loved the stunt. One viewer posted on Twitter: “No surprise the @BBC cant give pensioners a free licence anymore that wall of demise for a 5 minute section will need to have price 100s of hundreds”.

Earlier, McGuinness took a traditional supercar, a Lamborghini Diablo, for a spin and skidded off a moist street, destroying the £250,000 car.

What a pointlessly silly manner to destroy a traditional focus RS. #topgear is so shit lately. @BBC_TopGear simply cancel the present and put us all out of our distress. — Leon Hobson (@leonjhobson) October 11, 2020

One other posted: “That’s EXACTLY why you shouldn’t put TV presenters behind the wheel of supercars. #TopGear”.

However as ever, Top Gear continued to divide viewers. One fan tweeted: “What a tremendous episode of #TopGear – 200mph 80s supercars, physics defying stunts, and as at all times, a bag of laughs. Very impressed with this new trio.”

One other criticised the critics who needed the authentic Top Gear workforce again.

The those that refuse to watch the new Top Gear as a result of it’s not Clarkson,Hammond and Might, are lacking out #TopGear — Wealthy (@Rich38709046) October 11, 2020

One other fan agreed: “Nicely I’d say tonight’s #TopGear has been the greatest episode in a really very long time. Definitely the greatest post-Clarkson/Hammond/Might episode to date.”

Top Gear continues on BBC One on Sunday 18th October.

