Top Gear stars tackle Wall of Death stunt – and live to tell the tale

October 12, 2020
3 Min Read

Top Gear presenters Freddie Flintoff, Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris took on an enormous problem, the wall of demise, a gravity-defying vertical drive round a purpose-built cylinder.

The Top Gear workforce “pulled 4Gs” or, in plain-speak, they had been feeling 4 instances the results of regular gravity.

All of them managed it in the purpose-built buggy. Flintoff tackled the problem at excessive pace, whizzing round the wall so quick his co-hosts may barely crane their necks quick sufficient to watch it.

Viewers had been gobsmacked by the stunt.

That Wall of Death was insane!” wrote one fan.

However subsequent got here the actual problem – that they had to hold their “right-offs” (low-cost automobiles salvaged from the wreckers’ yard) proper on the wall and attain a pace of 50mph.

Flintoff took his right-off, a crushed up Maserati, round the wall. He achieved the audacious problem, trailing bits and items of his automobile behind him, though he later admitted he didn’t have all 4 wheels on the vertical.

Not everybody loved the stunt. One viewer posted on Twitter: “No surprise the @BBC cant give pensioners a free licence anymore that wall of demise for a 5 minute section will need to have price 100s of hundreds”.

Earlier, McGuinness took a traditional supercar, a Lamborghini Diablo, for a spin and skidded off a moist street, destroying the £250,000 car.

One other posted: “That’s EXACTLY why you shouldn’t put TV presenters behind the wheel of supercars. #TopGear”.

However as ever, Top Gear continued to divide viewers. One fan tweeted: “What a tremendous episode of #TopGear – 200mph 80s supercars, physics defying stunts, and as at all times, a bag of laughs. Very impressed with this new trio.”

One other criticised the critics who needed the authentic Top Gear workforce again.

One other fan agreed: “Nicely I’d say tonight’s #TopGear has been the greatest episode in a really very long time. Definitely the greatest post-Clarkson/Hammond/Might episode to date.”

Top Gear continues on BBC One on Sunday 18th October.

Take a look at what else is on with our TV Information, or check out our new TV reveals 2020 web page to discover out what’s airing this autumn and past.

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

