Top Global Asian Acts to Play 8-Hour Livestream on Twitch – Variety

Jay Park, Miyavi, Raja Kumari, MILCK, Lyrics Born and Yuna are just some of the performers scheduled for “Id: Mission Blue Marble,” an eight-hour reduction occasion in honor of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month in Might. To mark the event, hip-hop group Far East Motion is debuting a brand new music, “We Are the Reality,” which might be heard within the trailer for the occasion (watch video above).

The web live performance and fundraiser will stream reside on Amazon Music’s Twitch Channel on Sat., Might 30 beginning at 2 p.m. PDT, with proceeds benefiting United Method Worldwide. The hashtag #OURIDENTITY can be promoted all through the livestream.

This yr’s occasion focus was partly impressed by the success of Twitch Stream Help on Mar. 28 and the challenges the AAPI neighborhood has confronted within the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, mentioned Kevin Nishimura, co-CEO of Clear Arts and a member of Far East Motion.

“We had been seeing a whole lot of xenophobia and racism and branding of our neighborhood as ‘the virus,’” mentioned Nishimura. “Our neighborhood feels prefer it might actually use one thing that might uplift, one thing that might present a special aspect of our neighborhood.”

“However on the identical time it’s additionally a celebration for all that Asian People, as an entire, have achieved through the years,” added Far East Motion’s/Clear’s James “Prohgress” Roh. “From ‘Loopy Wealthy Asians’ to Ali Wong to Alan Yang, that is illustration we haven’t had within the historical past of our individuals on this nation.”

Every hour will function visitor hosts with whom viewers can work together by way of chat. They embody former presidential candidate Andrew Yang, Kelly Hu, Sung Kang, Ronny Chieng, Jeremy Lin, poet Rupi Kaur and designer Prabal Gurung.

That is “Id’s” fifth yr celebrating Asian Pacific Islander American Heritage Month. Earlier occasions featured Awkwafina, Mike Shinoda and Jhene Aiko.

The occasion is co-hosted by Clear Arts, Gold Home, Amazon Music, Pacific Bridge Arts Basis and XRM Media.