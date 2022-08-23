“Top Gun: Maverick” exceeded 12 million viewers in Latin America and is close to turning 90 days in theaters

The film hit theaters in May. (Paramount)



no one expected that Top Gun became a franchise when Tony Scott’s classic action drama hit the big screen in 1986. It took more than three decades for Tom Cruise be part of it again. Of this continuation, much has been said and written, but finally the numbers rule: in Latin America it exceeded 12 million viewers and is close to reaching 150 billion dollars in revenue.

In addition to the incredible earnings numbers, this week Top Gun Maverick turns 90 days in theaters. Yes, three months on the big screen without being from the big film franchises like Marvel, Harry PotterDC o The Lord of the rings. An unexpected success of which a third part is already expected and that in Argentina exceeded one million viewers.

To understand the complete phenomenon of this title and that marks the definitive return to movie theaters after the Coronavirus pandemic, you have to see it reflected in the career of Tom Cruise, one of the great stars of the industry. For example, it became the biggest success of her career. The numbers of this premiere, compared to another, are decisive. In Argentina these margins exist: 155% more than Mission Impossible: Fallout (2018), 124% more than Impossible Mission: Secret Nation (2015) and 97% more than Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2012). Also 46% more than The Mummy (2017). In addition to overcoming his entire career, the victory was complete and thanks to his film a large audience returned to theaters.

Without a doubt, and with this great success in numbers, critics and repercussions, Top Gun It’s on its way to a third installment. In an interview conducted by a renowned media outlet Miles Tellerasking him if he would like to continue with Top Gun, the American actor said, “It would be great, but it all depends on Tom Cruise. I’ve had a few conversations with him about it. We’ll see”.

Top Gun: Maverickdirected by Joseph Kosinskipremiered in May 2022 on the big screen and tells the story of Pete Maverick Mitchell who, three decades after his graduation from the TOPGUN naval aviation program, is called back as an instructor for the elite pilots to lead a special and quite risky mission that few could surpass. In addition to returning to the adrenaline on the battlefield, he will have some personal challenges: training his former partner, meeting another and returning to an old love.

The training of the actors for this action production was quite particular and different, since it included rehearsals and real flights, as well as demanding and exhausting physical activities on land and in water. For this film, 170 million dollars were invested, an amount that has been generously multiplied thanks to the good reception of the public in almost the entire planet.

Top Gun: Maverick It still has a few more days in theaters and will reach 90 days in theaters. For those who missed it, it remains one of the most rewarding experiences on the big screen.

