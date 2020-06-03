Top Gun: Maverick’s Jennifer Connelly Reveals What It’s Really Like To Work With Tom Cruise

Depart a Remark
Though Tom Cruise’s Pete Mitchell developed a romantic relationship with Kelly McGillis’ Charlie Blackwood throughout Top Gun, when the occasions of Top Gun: Maverick roll round, they’re not collectively. As an alternative, Captain Mitchell can be courting Penny Benjamin, the proprietor of a bar close to the Top Gun flight faculty, performed by Jennifer Connelly.
As a result of the actress is taking part in Tom Cruise’s love curiosity in Top Gun: Maverick, for sure that the 2 of them spent an honest chunk of time working collectively throughout the course of principal images, and Jennifer Connelly got here away from the undertaking being impressed with Cruise’s work ethic. As Connelly defined:
I’ve by no means seen anybody work more durable, be extra dedicated to his work… Each second is a chance to do all that he can do to ship the very best factor that he can probably ship.
Contemplating how Tom Cruise hasn’t shined away from doing elaborate and harmful stunts on display, to not point out that he’s partnered with Elon Musk and Doug Liman to shoot a film in area, it’s unsurprising, but nonetheless good to listen to Jennifer Connelly reaffirm his dedication to high quality work whereas she spoke with Further to plug her new TV present Snowpiercer. Co-star Miles Teller voiced comparable ideas a yr in the past when he stated that he’d been struggling to maintain up with Cruise’s tempo on Top Gun: Maverick.
As such, Jennifer Connelly discovered herself additional cognizant about remembering what she wanted to say throughout her scenes. In her phrases:
I’ve by no means been extra paranoid about figuring out my strains. This can be a tight ship. He is so ready. On a regular basis.
That is simply the newest instance of Tom Cruise going the additional mile throughout the making of Top Gun: Maverick. Others embrace becoming a member of his castmates for tough flight assessments (which he additionally paid for) so that they’d be correctly ready for the gravitational forces once they’d be flying fight jets, in addition to requesting that sensible results be used fairly than primarily depend on CGI. In different phrases, he was no slacker.
Together with Tom Cruise and Jennifer Connelly, Top Gun: Maverick’s solid consists of Val Kilmer (who after all is reprising Tom “Iceman” Kazansky), Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris, Monica Barbaro, Charles Parnell, Danny Ramirez and Manny Jacinto. Tron: Legacy’s Joseph Kosinski directed the function, and Cruise’s Mission: Inconceivable collaborator Christopher McQuarrie wrote the script with Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer.
Whereas Top Gun: Maverick was beforehand set to come back out later this month, it’s now flying into theaters on December 23, so hold checking again with CinemaBlend for extra protection on the flick. Don’t overlook to additionally look by way of our 2020 launch schedule to be taught what different films are imagined to arrive later within the yr.
