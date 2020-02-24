Top Gun: Maverick’s Jon Hamm Says Tom Cruise Looks Younger Than Him in ‘Rejuvenating’ Sequel

It is considerably becoming that Tom Cruise does not appear to age between Top Gun movies, as a result of the film will see Cruise’s character having attained the rank of Captain in the U.S. Navy, nevertheless it appears he stalled out after that. Contemplating how lengthy Pete Mitchell has been in the Navy he actually ought to have a a lot larger rank, however it will seem that he is not in any rank that will take him out of the seat of a jet.