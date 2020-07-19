Top IFS commanders will meet on LAC this week, next strategy against China and deployment of Rafale will be discussed

new Delhi: To end the ongoing border dispute between India and China, talks have been going on at the military level between the two countries for the last several days. All these meetings are also seeing some impact on the border, but the situation is not completely normal yet. Disengagement has started from both countries, but China is not ready to withdraw from Finger Five at the moment. Looking at this, India is still fully alert. Also Read – India-China Border Issue: NSA Ajit Doval took over the front then Chinese army retreated! Yesterday, I spoke to China’s foreign minister

Now this week, the top commander of the Air Force will meet on the situation of China border dispute. This meeting of the top commanders of the Air Force will take place in East Ladakh. In this meeting, the situation so far, the outcome of the talk with China and the steps taken by China to reduce tensions will be discussed in detail. It is believed that in this meeting itself, India will also develop its own strategy. Also Read – Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets President Ram Nath Kovind, talks on national and international conditions

Top IAF brass to meet to discuss China border situation, rapid Rafale deployment this week Also Read – Sukhoi and Jaguar thundering on LAC, Air Force officer said – the sky is as high as the jawans Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/y6R6T4jZS6 pic.twitter.com/kaAQ3qgDG2 – ANI Digital (@ani_digital) July 19, 2020

Next week, Rafael, the world’s most dangerous fighter plane, is also coming to India, which is to be deployed in Ladakh, then Air Force officials will also talk on Rafale in this meeting.

This meeting of the top commander will start from 22 July which will last for two days. According to information received from sources, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria will preside over this meeting. In this meeting, the main focus will be on China’s strategy.