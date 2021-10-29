Top Minister meets Indian neighborhood in Rome’s Piazza Gandhi, Sanskrit shlokas and Modi-Modi slogans, see VIDEO

Top Minister Narendra Modi has reached Rome on a five-day consult with to Italy and Britain. PM Modi has arrived in Rome to wait the sixteenth summit of leaders of the G-20 international locations. After this, he’ll consult with Glasgow in Britain from November 1 to two on the invitation of British Top Minister Boris Johnson.Additionally Learn – PM Modi to satisfy Pope Francis on 30 October all over his Eu consult with

In the course of all this, the folks of the Indian neighborhood greeted PM Modi, who reached Piazza Gandhi in Rome. Other folks raised slogans of Modi-Modi and chanted "Om Namah Shivay" in Sanskrit. All through this, Top Minister Modi additionally talked to the folks of the Indian neighborhood.

#WATCH Sanskrit chants, slogans of 'Modi, Modi' reverberate at Piazza Gandhi in Rome as Top Minister Narendra Modi interacts with humans accumulated there The PM is in Rome to take part within the G20 Summit. percent.twitter.com/G13ptYOAjB – ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2021



Previous, PM Modi paid floral tributes to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Piazza Gandhi, Rome. PM Modi held a joint assembly with Eu Council President Charles Michel and Eu Fee President Ursula von der Leyen earlier than visiting Piazza Gandhi. On this assembly, they mentioned tactics to reinforce financial and people-to-people ties to strengthen the earth.