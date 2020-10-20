Top News Of The Day: Corona came under control! Only 47 thousand new cases and 587 deaths in 24 hours

Covid 19 Update: The latest figures of corona infection have arrived in the country. According to the data released by the Health Department, 587 people have been killed in the country in the last 24 hours from Corona. At the same time, new cases of corona have been reported 46,791. There are 7,48,538 active cases of corona virus in the country. A total of 1,15,197 people have died due to infection so far in the country. A total of 75,97,064 cases of corona virus infection have been reported so far in the country. Also Read – Corona Patients Garba Video: Patients did ‘garba’ in COVID-19 centers, VIDEO viral on social media

India reports 46,791 new # COVID19 cases & 587deaths in last 24 hours. Total cases – 75,97,064

Active cases – 7,48,538 (dip by 23,517 since y'day)

Cured / discharged / migrated – 67,33,329 (rise by 69,721 since y'day)

Deaths – 1,15,197 (rise by 587 since y'day)

If we talk about the states, the number of active cases in Maharashtra has reached 1,74,246. At the same time, 42,240 people have been confirmed dead from this. The number of infected in Delhi is 22,570. Also, the death toll is 6040. The number of active cases in Tamil Nadu is 38,093. At the same time, the death toll is 10,691.

The number of infected in Assam is 27,319. So far, 875 deaths have been confirmed. The number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh has reached 31,495. The death toll has reached 6685 here. In West Bengal, the number of 34,584 infected people has been confirmed, while the number of deaths has reached 6,119.