Top priority to get permanent membership in UN Security Council: India

new Delhi: India said it has given "top priority" to obtain permanent membership in the expanded United Nations Security Council (UNSC) reflecting contemporary global realities. Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs V Muralitharan said on Thursday that India is actively involved in the ongoing intergovernmental discussion on UN Security Council reforms at the United Nations and is working in this regard with like-minded countries.

Muralitharan was replying in the Rajya Sabha. He was asked whether the government had made serious efforts to earn a permanent seat in the UN Security Council. In response, the Union Minister said, "The government has given top priority for India to get permanent membership in the expanded UN Security Council, reflecting contemporary global realities."

The Union Minister said, "India has been making continuous efforts to establish cooperation among the member countries of the United Nations with the aim of expanding the Security Council into both permanent and temporary categories with the cooperation of reform oriented countries."

Currently, there are five permanent and 10 temporary member countries in the United Nations Security Council, which is elected by the General Assembly of the United Nations for a two-year term.

Russia, Britain, China, France, and the United States are currently permanent members of the United Nations Security Council and can impede the passage of any resolution. There has been a long demand for increasing the number of permanent members.

India, Brazil, South Africa, Germany and Japan are among the major contenders for permanent members in the UN Security Council.

Muralitharan said that there is also a section of the UN member states that supports the expansion of the temporary category and is against the expansion of permanent membership.

Let me tell you that IBSA, the organization of India, Brazil and South Africa, on Wednesday expressed ‘unhappiness’ over the ‘slow’ pace of reform of the UN Security Council and said that the time to move towards a result-oriented process for the expansion of this global body has come. These three countries strongly demanded to complete the reform of the Security Council and said that failing to do so could have serious consequences for international peace and security.

This statement was released after the video conference of the foreign ministers of the three countries. The talks in this conference mainly focused on the demand for reform in the United Nations. The meeting was chaired by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. All three countries are strong contenders for permanent membership of the Security Council.

IBSA said in a statement, “Failure to reform the Security Council will have serious consequences on international peace and security. Significant and rapid reform is critical to ensure that this institution is more representative, effective and accountable and able to fulfill the objectives and principles of the United Nations Charter. “

Citing India’s election as a provisional member of the Security Council, IBSA said that India will be a ‘strong voice’ on this platform and that it will continue to be the defender of the rule-based system according to the UN Charter.

Meanwhile, Muralitharan said in the Rajya Sabha, “The matter of India’s permanent membership of the Security Council will be considered only after the format and extent of the Council have been agreed as per the provisions of the United Nations Charter, for which the United Nations has two Approval of third member countries will be required. “

The Intergovernmental Dialogue (IGN) process in the United Nations General Assembly is discussing various aspects of Security Council reform including categories of membership of this council, issue of veto, representation of different geographical areas, size of expanded council etc.

Muralitharan said that India is actively involved with the ongoing intergovernmental discussion on UN Security Council reforms at the United Nations and is working in this regard along with the G4 group and other reform oriented countries. G4 group countries include India, Japan, Brazil and Germany.

The Union Minister said, “The matter of reform of the UN Security Council is discussed in all relevant bilateral and multilateral meetings, including the highest levels.”