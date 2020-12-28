Top-Rated Channels of 2020: TV Network Winners & Losers

Sure, linear TV nonetheless exists, and it’s nonetheless watched by hundreds of thousands of viewers. However 2020 was one other tipping level for conventional tv, and it’s not simply because of the pandemic. What has been regular viewership erosion for broadcast and cable went into overdrive this 12 months, regardless of a pandemic that ought to have elevated or at the least stabilized viewership.

Anecdotally, individuals did watch extra TV as they stayed at dwelling this 12 months — however they have been both watching information, or catching their favourite reveals on demand.

Lately, the joke throughout the TV trade was “flat is the brand new up” — that means that scores development is so tough that it’s a victory simply to carry the established order and never decline. However even remaining flat is almost not possible today, not to mention simply small decreases — which is why the brand new saying ought to in all probability be, “single-digit declines are the brand new up!”

However the reality is, as this bruising 12 months involves an in depth, most main broadcast, cable and pay networks suffered one other spherical of double-digit drops. And that’s together with seven days of DVR and VOD time-shifting. After all, there are a couple of exceptions to the erosion this 12 months; you’ll see them under as Selection recounts the TV winners and losers of 2020.

WINNERS

Cable information

Whereas everybody else braces to see how low they’ll go, the three main information cablers had a wonderful 12 months. No shock, because the election, pandemic and motion for racial justice gave audiences lots of purpose to tune in. And so they did: Fox Information was up 43%, MSNBC climbed 23% and CNN jumped 83%. Fox Information was even a high 10 community in adults 18-49, regardless of its older skew, whereas CNN was up a whopping 95 % in that demo. In the meantime, CNN had its most-watched prime time scores ever in 2020 with each complete viewers and the important thing 25-54 information demo. Fox Information, in the meantime, additionally had its best-ever 12 months, turning into the first-ever cable information community to common greater than 3 million viewers in primetime. On the smaller facet, even tiny digital providing Newsy went from 3,000 to eight,000 viewers — which, given its tiny base, is a development of 167%.

Univision

Whereas the English-language broadcast networks nurse double-digit declines, and even rival Telemundo suffered main erosion in 2020, Univision was up 11% with viewers and 6% with the 18-49 crowd.

TLC

Led by the unstoppable franchise “90 Day Fiancé,” which has spawned a number of spinoffs, TLC did the unthinkable in 2020: It posted its most-watched 12 months in primetime within the historical past of the community. That simply doesn’t occur anymore. And but, it did for TLC, which ranks No. 1 amongst cable networks in the important thing feminine demos together with ladies 25-54, ladies 18-49 and ladies 18-34. “Given what the nation confronted in 2020, to have additional grown and drawn new viewers proves we’re nourishing followers with consolation and emotion they’ve actually wanted on the proper time,” stated TLC president/common supervisor Howard Lee.

Basic TV networks

Are reruns the long run of linear TV? Me TV is up one other 7% in viewers, whereas INSP (which airs some originals together with its traditional westerns) is up 9%. Additionally rising are smaller diginets with a weight loss program of outdated TV, comparable to Grit (up 6%), Heroes and Icons (up 6%) and Household Leisure TV (up 5%). “We’ve got a audience that’s usually 50 and older, and in some instances, even 60 and older,” stated INSP COO Dale Ardizzone. “And what now we have discovered is that that’s an viewers that could be a comparatively underserved area of interest, and it’s what we wish to name an viewers of wire cuddlers, not wire cutters.”

BOTH

Pop TV

Holy “Schitt’s Creek.” The great frenzy over the present’s last season not solely garnered an unbelievable 9 Emmys, but in addition helped develop the community 51% year-to-year (granted, from a super-low 138,000 to 209,000). Too dangerous the workforce that constructed that success is gone, and Pop is just about out of the originals enterprise.

ESPN

How huge was the channel’s Michael Jordan docuseries “The Final Dance”? All 10 episodes made it onto the year-end high 100 ranker amongst adults 18-49. That was at the least a vivid word in a tough 12 months for sports activities networks, given what number of months the pandemic saved all video games on maintain. In the long run, ESPN was down 17% — however with out “The Final Dance,” it may have been a lot worse.

Comedy TV

The Byron Allen channel, which consists largely of reruns of panel reveals that includes comedians, is constantly the least-watched community rated by Nielsen. It maintains that distinction, however with a caveat: MTV Basic wound up not getting a score in any respect. And in greater information, Comedy TV by some means managed to bolster its miniscule score from 1,000 to three,000 in primetime. That’s a 200% leap.

LOSERS

Premium networks

Maybe the obvious instance of the shift to digital and streaming comes from the premium providers. Audiences are nonetheless watching their reveals — however they’re not doing it on linear. With out “Recreation of Thrones,” HBO noticed greater than half of its adults 18-49 linear viewers disappear in 2020. Starz, Showtime, Starz Encore and Cinemax have been hit with large declines as properly.

Youngsters channels

This new era of youngsters won’t ever know what it’s like to observe their reveals on a schedule. The regular decline of all youngsters networks went on overdrive this 12 months, with Disney Channel (-33%), Nickelodeon (-32%), Cartoon Network (-29%), Nick Jr. (-17%), Disney Junior (-27%), Nicktoons (-42%), Teennick (-35%) all down. A number of exceptions got here from the small community finish, with Discovery Household, Common Youngsters and Child First TV posting a contact of development.

El Rey

Based by Robert Rodriguez and launched on the finish of 2013, El Rey hoped to capitalize on a younger, multicultural demographic with applications like “From Nightfall until Daybreak: The Sequence” and “Lucha Underground.” However the community wound up getting restricted traction, and distribution began to falter — together with DirecTV, which dropped it at first of the 12 months. By fall, the community’s attain dropped to 13 million households (down from a peak of round 40 million), and Univision offered its stake. Consequently, the channel was down 76% in viewership this 12 months. El Rey later introduced that it could stop operations on Dec. 31.

Below are the primetime rankers for broadcast, cable and premium cable networks in 2020, amongst complete viewers (in addition to the highest 50 checklist in adults 18-49). Most Nielsen-rated networks might be discovered right here, with the exception of a couple of channels that aren't ad-supported.

THE MOST-WATCHED NETWORKS OF 2020 (BY TOTAL VIEWERS)

Rank NETWORK VIEWERS (000) % CHANGE 1. CBS 5,603 -21% 2. NBC 5,025 -20% 3. ABC 4,522 -12% 4. Fox 4,157 -10% 5. Fox Information Channel 3,596 +43% 6. MSNBC 2,135 +23% 7. CNN 1,790 +83% 8. ESPN 1,500 -16% 9. Univision 1,445 +11% 10. TLC 1,365 +16% 11. HGTV 1,360 +5% 12. Hallmark Channel 1,214 -5% 13. Ion 1,200 -10% 14. TBS 1,062 -8% 15. Historical past 1,054 -12% 16. Discovery Channel 1,034 -8% 17. Telemundo 1,003 -16% 18. TNT 991 -12% 19. Meals Network 952 +1% 20. USA Network 902 -26% 21. A&E 822 -22% 22. Bravo 812 -8% 23. The CW 811 -26% 24. Investigation Discovery 770 -22% 25. Me TV 768 +7% 26. INSP 674 +9% 27. Lifetime 671 -5% 28. Hallmark Films & Mysteries 639 +9% 29. AMC 594 -19% 30. FX 572 -19% 31. TV Land 568 -8% 32. Freeform 519 -14% 33. Grownup Swim 517 -20% 34. Nickelodeon 494 -32% 35. Unimas 483 +18% 36. WE TV 475 -2% 37. Paramount Network 461 -1% 38. Syfy 451 -15% 39. Journey Channel 443 -11% 40. Nick at Nite 442 -20% 41. MTV 440 -27% 42. GSN 432 +6% 43. Animal Planet 414 -10% Nat Geo 414 -9% 45. Grit 398 +6% 46. HBO 387 -38% 47. BET 379 +3% 48. Disney Channel 355 -33% 49. E! 350 -3% 50. Comedy Central 341 -5% 51. VH1 337 -37% 52. Nick Jr. 332 -17% 53. Oxygen 314 +5% 54. Disney Junior 310 -27% 55. OWN 301 -20% 56. Science Channel 291 -5% 57. LMN 281 -14% 58. Bounce TV 280 +1% 59. Cartoon Network 274 -29% 60. Nat Geo Wild 272 +5% 61. HLN 266 -3% 62. CNBC 249 +6% 63. Motor Development 247 -5% 64. DIY 245 +21% NBC Sports activities Network 245 -26% 66. BBC America 238 +4% 67. Fox Sports activities 1 236 -25% 68. FXX 233 -15% 69. CMT 232 +0% 70. NFL Network 231 -21% 71. WGN America 219 -33% 72. SundanceTV 212 -2% 73. Pop TV 209 +49% 74. Heroes and Icons 208 +6% 75. ESPN 2 207 -33% IFC 207 -5% 77. Household Leisure TV 203 +5% 78. TruTV 197 -20% 79. Laff 191 -14 80. Climate Channel 177 -5% 81. Estrella TV 168 -28% 82. Cozi 166 +11% 83. Begin TV 163 +42% 84. Showtime 147 -19% 85. Court docket TV Thriller 146 -5% 86. Cooking Channel 142 -1% 87. Up 137 +28% 88. Newsmax TV 135 n/a 89. TV One 133 +1% 90. Galavision 129 +0% Reelzchannel 129 -12% 92. FX Film Channel 125 -7% 93. FYI 122 +13% Smithsonian Channel 122 +15% Starz 122 -16% 96. Hallmark Drama 114 +41% 97. Fox Enterprise Network 103 +5% 98. Cost! 102 n/a 99. TUDN 101 -40% 100. Golf Channel 100 -16% 101. American Heroes Channel 97 +0% 102. Disney XD 94 -23% 103. Vacation spot America 93 +26% GAC 93 +4% 105. Boomerang 92 -7% 106. Comet 87 +13% Nicktoons 87 -42% Universo 87 +61% 109. Discovery en Español 76 +6% RFD-TV 76 -16% 111. MLB Network 75 -44% Viceland 75 -10% 113. Starz Encore 72 -11% 114. Ovation Network 70 -5% 115. The Cowboy Channel 68 n/a 116. AXS TV 65 -2% 117. Massive Ten Network 59 -9% 118. Discovery Household Channel 58 +9% Teennick 58 -35% 120. Azteca 56 -15% 121. Discovery Life Channel 55 +6% MTV 2 55 -24% 123. ESPNU 47 -33% 124. Emblem 46 -22% 125. Telexitos 45 n/a 126. Fox Deportes 43 -25% 127. BET Her 41 -15% Discovery Familia 41 +14% 129. Cinemax 40 -38% 130. TBD TV 39 n/a 131. ESPNEWS 37 +6% Tennis Network 37 -41% 133. Child First TV 35 +3% 134. Common Youngsters 34 +10% 135. ESPN Deportes 32 -27% 136. Cine Latino 29 -9% 137. Fox Sports activities Internet 2 27 +50% 138. CNN En Español 25 -4% Nat Geo Mundo 25 +0% 140. Fuse 22 -21% 141. Pursuit Channel 12 n/a 142. Justice Central 11 +0% 143. BEIN Sport Español 9 -18% 144. Newsy 8 +167% 145. NBC.LX 7 n/a 146. El Rey 6 -76% 147. BEIN Sport 5 +0% 148. Comedy TV 3 +200% 149. MTV Basic n/a n/a Supply: Nielsen, NPM (12/30/2019-12/06/2020, Reside+7 and 12/07/2020-12/22/2020, Reside+SD vs. 12/31/2018-12/08/2019, Reside+7 and 12/09/2019-12/24/2019, Reside+SD) Mon-Sat 8pm-11pm/Solar 7pm-11pm, ad-supported and premium pay networks. Nat Geo Mundo primarily based on NPM-H. Ranked by 2020 12 months-To-Date.

THE 50 TOP-RATED NETWORKS OF 2020 (BY ADULTS 18-49)