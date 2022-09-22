Top Russian aviation scientist died under ‘mysterious’ circumstances in Moscow

An aviation expert has become the last Russian official to die under mysterious circumstances. Anatoly Gerashchenkoformer head of Moscow Aviation Institute (MAI), died on Tuesday in a mysterious fall inside the agency’s headquarters in the Russian capital.

The organization’s press office issued a statement describing the 73-year-old’s death as “result of an accident”adding that his untimely death was a “colossal loss for the MAI and the scientific and pedagogical community.”

the russian middle Izvestiaciting an unnamed source, reported that Gerashchenko “fell from a great height” and slid down several flights of stairs. According to reports, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A commission is reportedly being set up at the institute to investigate the circumstances of his strange death.

Gerashchenkowho most recently served as an adviser to the current MAI director, has spent his career rising through the ranks at the institute, which has close ties to the Russian Defense Ministry. He had also been honored with various awards from the Russian government, including the “Merit to the country”.

His death comes less than two weeks after Ivan Pechorinan executive appointed to help oversee developments in Russia’s Far East, died in a freak fall from a moving boat just days after attending an economic forum with Putin.

Ivan Pechorin (east2westnews)



wave of mysterious deaths

Theirs are just the latest in a string of bizarre deaths among officials and executives in Russia’s energy and technology industries that have occurred in recent months and raised suspicions in Russia.

Earlier this month, the president of the Russian oil company Lukoil, Ravil Maganovdied after falling out of a window Moscow Central Clinical Hospital where it was entered.

Leonid Shulmanhead of transport for Gazprom Invest, was found dead in his country house in the village of Leninskynear Leningrad, on January 30, 2022.

On February 25, he was found dead in the same town Alexander Tyulakov, another senior Gazprom executive. The independent Russian daily Novaya Gazeta He explained that he was found lifeless in his garage and stated that it was a suicide, although versions suggest that his body had marks of blows.

For his part, the Russian billionaire of Ukrainian origin Mikhail Watford was found dead at his home in Surrey, England, on February 28.

Vasily Melnikovowner of the medical supply company MedStom, was found dead with his family in Nizhny Novgorod in late March.

Vladislav Avayevformer Vice President of Gazprombank, was found dead with his wife and daughter in their apartment in Moscow on April 18. His environment questioned that it was a crime of jealousy, as the investigators affirmed, and they emphasize that he had access to financial secrets.

Vladislav Avayev was found dead in his Moscow apartment



A day later, on April 19, Sergey Protosenyagas producer executive Novatekwhich is partly owned by Gazprom, was found dead north of Barcelona and the bodies of his wife and daughter were found nearby.

Always in April Yevgeny Palanta billionaire in the mobile phone sector, was found dead along with his wife with stab wounds and the version of the official media pointed out that the woman killed him and then committed suicide when he told her that he would leave her.

In May, the billionaire Alexander Subbotin, 43, a former top executive at energy giant Lukoil, was also found dead after “following the advice of shamans”. One theory is that he was poisoned with toad poison which caused a heart attack.

At the beginning of July, Yuri Voronova Russian executive linked to the energy giant Gazprom, appeared lifeless in his luxurious mansion on the outskirts of St. Petersburg, with a bullet in his head, floating in the water and with a gun nearby.

