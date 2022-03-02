Top video game releases in March: another month full of highly anticipated releases

Role, action, adventures and even driving simulators among the featured games.

If February 2022 has been a spectacular month for the video game world, March promises not to be far behind. Over the next four weeks, a good handful of titles will be released on PC and consoles that have awakened over the last few months great anticipation among fans of electronic entertainment. And there are games for all tastes.

After a month of February loaded with great releases, March is not far behindThere’s no denying that March is already off to a strong start with the arrival of games like the spectacular Gran Turismo 7 on PlayStation consoles, or the promising Japanese RPG adventure Triangle Strategy for Nintendo Switch. But it is that in these initial bars of the month of March, other interesting proposals are also released, such as Shadow Warrior 3, the RPG ELEX 2, or the adaptation to consoles of the fantastic Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous.

Wrestling fans have an appointment with WWE 2K22, which after a break due to the poor quality of its latest episodes, promises to surprise players with a more elaborate video game and with much more content. Do you know little? March still saves a couple of surprises more, because indie proposals as hopeful as Tunic are also released, without forgetting the new Mario Kart 8 Deluxe circuits, or the action and role-playing game Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin in which the authors of Nioh are working.

During this newly released month GTA V will make the leap to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, while PC players enjoy the new strategy game The Settlers. On the other hand, Nintendo Switch will have another great exclusive, the promising Kirby and the Forgotten Land, which is added to titles such as Rune Factory 5 which also go on sale on the hybrid console this month. We can’t close this topic without talking about another of those releases that have generated expectation, such as Ghostwire Tokyo, the new from the creators of The Evil Within, as well as the crazy Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, which takes the action of Borderlands to a Dungeons and Dragons fantasy setting.

Then we leave you with the list of the featured releases of March 2022. What is your most anticipated game of the month?

ELEX 2 (PC, PS5, XSeries, PS4, XOne) – 1 de marzo



FAR: Changing Tides (Switch, PC, XSeries, PS5, XOne, PS4) – 1 de marzo



Shadow Warrior 3 (PC, PS4, XOne) – 1 de marzo



Little Orpheus (PC, XSeries, PS5, Switch, XOne, PS4) – 1 de marzo



Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous (XOne, PS4) – 1 de marzo



Babylon’s Fall (PC, PS5, PS4) – 3 de marzo



Gran Turismo 7 (PS5, PS4) – March 4



Quest for Infamy (Switch, PS5, XSeries, XOne, PS4) – 4 de marzo



Triangle Strategy (Switch) – 4 de marzo



Ironsmith Medieval Simulator (PC) – 9 de marzo



Aztech Forgotten Gods (PC, Switch, PS5, XSeries, PS4, XOne) – 10 de marzo



Chocobo GP (Switch) – 10 de marzo



Distant Worlds 2 (PC) – 10 de marzo



Submerged: Hidden Depths (PC, XSeries, PS5, XOne, PS4) – 10 de marzo



WWE 2K22 (PC, XSeries, PS5, PS4, XOne) – 11 de marzo



Grand Theft Auto V (PS5, XSeries) – 15 de marzo



Phantom Breaker: Omnia (Switch, PC, PS4, XOne) – 15 de marzo



Persona 4 Arena Ultimax (PC, PS4, Switch) – 16 de marzo



Tunic (PC, XSeries, XOne) – 16 de marzo



YEAR: Change (PC, PS4, PS5) – 17 of marzo



Monster Energy Supercross 5 (PC, PS5, XSeries, XOne, PS4) – 17 de marzo



The Settlers (PC) – 17 de marzo



Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Bonus Tracks Pass (Switch) – March 18



Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin (PC, PS5, XSeries, XOne, PS4) – 18 de marzo



Syberia: The World Before (PC) -18 de marzo



A Memoir Blue (XOne, Switch, PC, PS4, XSeries, PS5) – 24 de marzo



GhostWire: Tokyo (PS5, PC) – March 25



Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Switch) – March 25



Rune Factory 5 (Switch) – 25 de marzo



Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands (PC, XSeries, PS5, PS4, XOne) – 25 de marzo



Crusader Kings III (PS5, XSeries) – March 29

