Topic Acquires North American Rights to Season 2 of ‘Arctic Circle’

First Look Media’s area of interest streaming service Topic has acquired U.S. and Canadian rights to the second season of the Nordic thriller “Arctic Circle,” which simply began capturing within the icy wilderness of Lapland.

Lagardère Studios Distribution, which was not too long ago acquired by Mediawan Group, is dealing with worldwide gross sales on the sequence and took part in its financing. “Arctic Circle” was produced by Yellow Movie & TV for Elisa, the main Finnish streaming service.

The sequence’s second season can be filming till March and can launch on Elisa on the finish of the 12 months. Lagardere Studios beforehand offered season one of the present to Topic, in addition to Polar+ (France), RTS (Switzerland), BeTV (Belgium), Videotron (Canada), NPO (The Netherlands), IVI (Russia), Canal Plus (Poland), RTP (Portugal), Cosmopolitan TV (Spain), Elisa (China) and FTV Outre-mer 1e (France abroad), amongst others.

The present is headlined by Iina Kuustonen, Pihla Viitala, Mikko Leppilampi and Max Brückner. Some overseas actors may even be becoming a member of the forged of season two, which is being directed by Juha Lankinen (“Downshifters 3”) and Jussi Hiltunen (“Legislation of the Land”).

“Arctic Circle’s” second season begins six months after the tip of the primary. Nina Kautsalo (Iina Kuustonen) has transferred to the police division in Rovaniemi so she will higher take care of her special-needs daughter and cancer-afflicted mom. When an individual shut to Nina is murdered, she joins a brand new Finnish-Russian police unit to discover the killer, main her to a world looking affiliation in Russia and the unsolved homicide of an Olympic athlete.

“Returning to the gorgeous and desolate panorama of Lapland, the sequence is again with all of the components that ensured the success of season one: a chilling investigative thriller with excessive stakes and intense feelings,” stated Emmanuelle Bouilhaguet, the managing director at Lagardère Studios Distribution.

Ryan Chanatry, Topic’s common supervisor, stated the primary season of the present “has been extremely properly acquired by [Topic’s] viewers who proceed to uncover and luxuriate in it.”

“The juxtaposition of the gorgeous landscapes of distant End Lapland with the motion and thriller of Nina’s journey create a novel spin on the crime style that we are able to’t wait to see extra of,” stated Chanatry.

Ani Korpela, the director of Elisa’s content material enterprise, stated “Arctic Circle” was Elisa Viihde’s hottest unique sequence ever. “We’re extraordinarily comfortable to provide the second season of this Finnish sequence to the worldwide viewers, too. It’s great that our sequence are being watched world wide,” stated Korpela.

Elisa is one of the most important producers of Finnish drama, having launched 20 unique sequence to date, notably “All of the Sins,” “Shadow Traces” and “Bullets.”