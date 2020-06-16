Topic Scoops North American Rights to REinvent’s ‘Peacemaker,’ ‘Intercourse’ – Variety

Topic, the US streaming service of First Look Media, has acquired a pair of high-profile Nordic sequence, “Peacemaker” and “Intercourse” for North America. Each premium sequence are represented in worldwide markets by Copenhagen-based REInvent Studios, the outfit launched by Rikke Ennis, the previous CEO of TrustNordisk.

“Intercourse,” which had its worldwide on the Berlinale Sequence, was directed by Amalie Næsby Fick, written by Clara Mendes and produced by Marta Mleczek at Profile Photos. Skewing younger adults, “Intercourse” is a six-part sequence revolving round Cathrine, a 22 year-old lady who works as a youth counselor at a intercourse info name heart and lives along with her boyfriend for 4 years.

“Peacemaker,” in the meantime, is an internationally-driven political drama headlined by a robust feminine protagonist performed by Irina Björklund (“Bordertown”). Set throughout Turkey, Syria and Spain, the 10-part sequence is facilities on Ann-Mari, a peacemaker who struggles to defuse an escalating battle between the Kurds and the Turks and unexpectedly sparks a scandal by revealing a Finnish state-owned firm’s involvement within the arms commerce.

The Finnish sequence was created by Eriikka Etholén-Paju and directed by AJ Annila (“Sauna”). It was produced by Johanna Enäsuo and Marko Röhr for the Finnish banner MRP Matila Röhr Productions for YLE.

“We’re wanting ahead to bringing ‘Peacemaker’ and ‘Intercourse’ to our North American viewers at Topic, as we all know it’ll spark dialog amongst our viewers,” stated Jennifer Liang, VP of acquisitions at Topic.

“The world undoubtedly wants extra Peace and extra Intercourse proper now,” quipped Liang.

Helene Aurø, Reinvent’s advertising and marketing and gross sales director, described “Peacemaker” as “a top quality Nordic sequence with a global contact that’s so essential for the world we stay in at the moment.”

“The sequence is a should see for viewers world wide. I’m very happy to see that our top quality sequence can journey and I’m very happy that Topic will carry it to their viewers within the US and Canada,” stated Aurø.

Ennis pointed that though each exhibits have been made within the Nordics, they’ve a world enchantment due to their common and well timed themes, in addition to their manufacturing worth. She stated broadcasters and streaming companies are looking out for completed titles and upscale drama sequence.