Topic Studios Hires Christy Gressman as VP, Exec Producer of Podcasts – Variety

First Look Media’s Topic Studios introduced Christy Gressman, previously with podcast community Night time Vale Presents, as VP, govt producer of podcasts, and revealed a number of new exhibits in improvement.

Gressman was previously a companion and govt producer at Night time Vale Presents, whose podcasts embrace “Welcome to Night time Vale,” “Sleep With Me,” “Conversations With Individuals Who Hate Me,” and “The Orbiting Human Circus.” At Night time Vale, she oversaw network-wide present improvement, manufacturing and distribution.

Based mostly in New York, Gressman — who first joined Topic Studios in January 2020 — experiences to Maria Zuckerman, EVP of Topic Studios. In her new function, Gressman will lead Topic Studios’ podcast vertical, overseeing all points of sequence inventive and manufacturing, as nicely as distribution technique. She is going to assist outline the editorial imaginative and prescient, construct the model’s presence within the podcast market, and drive the audio enterprise as half of Topic Studios’ general technique throughout TV, movie and documentaries, in accordance with the corporate.

Gressman may even work with First Look’s The Intercept investigative journalism unit, sharing oversight of The Intercept branded podcasts and audio workers with Intercept editor-in-chief Betsy Reed.

Podcasts launched by Topic Studios embrace true-crime present “Someone”; “Lacking Richard Simmons” and Peabody-nominated “Headlong: Operating from COPS,” each with Dan Taberski; and musical “Anthem” from John Cameron Mitchell, that includes Glenn Shut, Patti Lupone and Cynthia Erivo.

Initiatives in manufacturing at Topic embrace: “Not Misplaced,” a travel-adventure present created and hosted by Brendan Francis Newnam, the producer behind podcasts “The Dinner Celebration Obtain” and “The Paris Assessment”; “Hurry Up and Kill Her,” an investigation into the assassination of Malta journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia; and “Operator,” hosted by journalist and former intercourse employee Tina Horn, which traces the wild rise and dramatic fall of American TelNet, a telecommunications firm that pioneered dwell cellphone intercourse.

“Our studio is uniquely positioned in that we’re a inventive house to develop podcasts; we are able to carry distribution companions on board earlier than or after absolutely producing exhibits; and we carry our acumen and relationships in different media to bear for spinoff codecs,” Zuckerman stated in an announcement. “Christy is the proper particular person to affix our staff main the cost in podcasts. From her expertise rising a enterprise right into a formidable drive within the area, to her robust inventive imaginative and prescient, curiosity, and numerous relationships, she is going to assist us additional broaden the full-service expertise we ship to creators and companions.”

Gressman commented, “I’ve lengthy thought of Topic Studios as the vacation spot for good, premium work made with integrity and a transparent level of view, and I’m thrilled to affix the staff at such an thrilling time, as the Studio is rising throughout the board. I stay up for constructing upon the superb basis already in place, and I can’t wait to share the podcasts I’ve already put into movement since approaching board as we broaden our slate — together with many extra to return.”

Topic Studios develops, funds and produces content material for all platforms together with theatrical movie, streaming, tv and podcasts. Pierre Omidyar, the billionaire founder of eBay, based First Look Media in 2013. The corporate’s first characteristic movie, “Highlight,” gained the 2016 Academy Award for greatest image.