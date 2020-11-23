Topic Studios, ‘The Climb’ Filmmakers Wrap Production on ‘God’s Time’

Topic Studios and “The Climb” filmmakers Michael Angelo Covino and Kyle Marvin have wrapped manufacturing on their second collaboration, a pandemic-set comedy from filmmaker Daniel Antebi titled “God’s Time.”

The brand new mission comes as a part of Covino and Marvin’s first-look take care of Topic Studios after working collectively on the Cannes-winning hit “The Climb,” which is now in theaters, distributed by Sony Footage Classics. The filmmakers function govt producers on “God’s Time” underneath their Watch This Prepared banner, alongside producers Emily Korteweg, Andrew Hutcheson and Reid Hannaford. And the brand new mission fulfills the ingredient of the Topic Studios partnership that Covino beforehand instructed Selection excited him most — having the chance to advertise different new expertise.

“It’s thrilling to work with a filmmaker like Daniel on his first movie,” Covino mentioned in an announcement. “He has a definite imaginative and prescient and standpoint that we will’t anticipate the world to see. We’re grateful to have companions in Topic Studios and Raven who’re dedicated to supporting and fostering new voices.”

Topic Studios financed “God’s Time” with Raven Capital Administration, the New York personal fairness agency that owns Open Highway Movies. Government producers on the mission are Topic Studios’ Michael Bloom, Maria Zuckerman and Ryan Heller; Raven Capital’s James Masciello and Matt Sidari; Eddy Vallante and Josh Peters.

“We’re so thrilled to have safely wrapped this hilarious and uniquely New York movie,” Topic Studios’ EVP Maria Zuckerman mentioned. “Daniel managed to seize this second with coronary heart, imaginative and prescient and humor that’s all his personal, and we knew it needed to be made instantly. Daniel is a filmmaker we’re all going to be expecting years to come back, and we couldn’t be extra excited to supply his debut characteristic with our pricey buddies at Watch This Prepared and our new buddies at Raven.”

“Daniel is a novel and gifted author/director with a inventive vitality that actually jumps off the web page and we’re excited to be part of bringing his work to the large display,” Masciello added. “Hats off to our companions at Watch This Prepared and Topic Studios for stepping as much as meet the challenges of taking pictures via a pandemic.”

The pandemic itself performs a central position within the New York Metropolis-set movie, which follows characters Dev (Ben Groh) and Luca (Dion Costelloe) as they race via town to cease Regina (newcomer Liz Caribel), whom a synopsis describes as “a fellow addict in restoration who is probably going on a righteous mission to homicide her ex-boyfriend.” Antebi, a 2019 Sundance Ignite Fellow and 2020 Sundance Screenwriters Intensive Fellow who makes his directorial debut on the movie, developed the story with its stars Groh and Costelloe.

“This trip has put me in a continuing state of gratitude: from writing the story with Ben and Dion again in June to my collaborative relationship with Topic Studios, Raven, and Watch This Prepared,” Antebi mentioned. “When actuality makes me wish to bawl my eyes out, it’s a privilege to make folks snicker.“