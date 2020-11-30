Topic Takes U.S. Streaming Rights to ‘As soon as Upon a Time in Venezuela’

Topic, the fast-growing streaming service from First Look Media, has acquired North American streaming rights to Anabel Rodriguez Rios’ documentary function debut, “As soon as Upon a Time in Venezuela.” The movie, which explores the decline of the Venezuelan fishing village of Congo Mirador and, extra broadly, the nation’s sophisticated present political and social local weather, made its world premiere on the 2020 Sundance Movie Competition. It’s Venezuela’s 2021 Academy Award submission for greatest worldwide function movie, and was shortlisted for the 2020 IDA Documentary Awards. Topic plans an aggressive Oscar push for each documentary and overseas classes.

On Lake Maracaibo, beneath the mysterious silent Catatumbo lightning, the village of Congo Mirador is making ready for parliamentary elections. For streetwise native businesswoman and Chavist social gathering consultant Tamara each vote counts, fought by all means, whereas for opposition-supporting trainer Natalie, politics is a weapon unsuccessfully making an attempt to pressure her from her job. And together with her sharp eyes, little Yoaini sees her group sinking from sedimentation, her childhood and innocence with it. How can a small fishing village survive in opposition to corruption, air pollution and political decay?

“As soon as Upon a Time in Venezuela”

Courtesy of John Marquez

“Anabel Rodriguez Rios is a particularly gifted rising filmmaker, and we’re honored to convey her movie about her homeland of Venezuela to our viewers, whom we predict might be extraordinarily moved and affected by what she has captured,” acknowledged Ryan Chanatry, normal supervisor, Topic.

“It’s a reflection of my whole nation, the political confrontation in each day life, of corruption, populism and decadence that takes over every little thing and destroys the foundations of co-existence and the way forward for the misplaced folks of Maracaibo Lake and of my complete nation, Venezuela,” added Rodriguez Rios.

“As soon as Upon a Time in Venezuela” was directed by Rodriguez Rios, produced and edited by Sepp R. Brudermann, and written by Rodriguez Rios and Brudermann. Claudia LePage serves as government producer. John Marquez serves as director of pictures. Authentic music by Nascuy Linares.

Jennifer Liang, VP of acquisitions at Topic, negotiated the deal for Topic, with David Piperni of Cargo Releasing on behalf of the filmmakers.