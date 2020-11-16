Topper Markos Holevas on How New-Look Greek Film Center Will Boost Biz

This summer season a brand new board of administrators took the reins on the Greek Film Center (GFC), the physique that oversees all features of the nation’s movie coverage, from bolstering the event and manufacturing of native cinema to luring worldwide movie and tv shoots to the Mediterranean nation. Regardless of current years through which the GFC has typically appeared adrift, trade veterans have up to now been cautiously optimistic that the shake-up will deliver much-needed stability and continuity to the group.

Markos Holevas, who was not too long ago named president of the GFC’s board, advised Selection that the middle would waste little time in making certain that the Greek trade hits the bottom operating in 2021. “We need to change many issues earlier than the tip of the 12 months, to start the brand new 12 months with a brand new profile,” he stated.

Because the Thessaloniki Film Pageant winds down, Holevas stated the brand new board was now decided “to make a coverage for the following two to a few years with a purpose to comply with the technique that you simply want as a small nation like Greece, to be on the heart of [production] in Europe, and for all of the world.”

Because the introduction of a money rebate in 2018—which, after a rise this summer season, now stands at 40%—Greece has lastly been in a position so as to add sturdy monetary incentives to points of interest corresponding to its sun-splashed islands and historic wonders. The technique has been fast to repay, with a lot of high-profile productions lensing within the nation in recent times, together with “The Journey to Greece,” the fourth installment in Michael Winterbottom’s acclaimed comedy franchise, starring Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon, and the John David Washington starrer “Born to Be Murdered,” a political thriller directed by Ferdinando Cito Filomarino, which was not too long ago acquired by Netflix.

Regardless of the journey restrictions and security protocols which have upended movie and tv manufacturing throughout the globe this 12 months, the GFC and the Ministry of Tradition have labored collectively to maintain cameras rolling in Greece throughout the pandemic, even because the nation entered its second lockdown on Nov. 7. Principal images not too long ago wrapped on “The Misplaced Daughter,” an adaptation of the Elena Ferrante novel, written and directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal and starring Olivia Colman and Dakota Johnson, in addition to the Woody Harrelson-starring “Triangle of Disappointment,” directed by Oscar nominee and Palme d’Or winner Ruben Östlund.

The Greek Film Center additionally provided a measure of monetary aid to maintain the trade operating throughout the first lockdown final spring, launching a €2.8 million ($3.3 million) fund with the Ministry of Tradition to assist small-scale productions, at the same time as a lot of the Greek financial system had floor to a halt.

One of many large challenges for the brand new board will probably be streamlining the applying course of for state financing and unclogging a number of the infamous bottlenecks which have delayed funding in recent times, one thing that has in flip made it tough for Greek producers to collaborate with international companions. “In the event you don’t have your nationwide assist, you lose the chance for co-production,” stated Holevas. “And that is without doubt one of the issues we are going to resolve.”

The modifications come at a time of nice optimism for the Greek biz, which has weathered years of austerity measures and financial disaster to provide a brand new era of rising expertise. A decade after the Greek Bizarre Wave launched worldwide audiences to administrators like Yorgos Lanthimos (“The Favourite,” “The Lobster”) and Athina Rachel Tsangari (“Attenberg,” “Chevalier”), Christos Nikou opened the Venice Film Pageant’s Horizons sidebar together with his function debut, “Apples,” whereas Georgis Grigorakis’s “Digger” premiered within the Berlinale’s Panorama strand. Final 12 months the Greek director Vasilis Kekatos took residence a brief movie Palme d’Or in Cannes.

The Greek Film Center at present operates with an annual funds of roughly €4 million ($4.7 million) to assist the event and manufacturing of native movies, a comparatively small quantity, even for a rustic of Greece’s dimension. The trade has been hamstrung in different methods as effectively. The scrapping of a tax on cinema ticket gross sales in 2015 eradicated a significant supply of funding for Greek producers. A tax on Greek broadcasters, in the meantime, which is likewise meant to stimulate native manufacturing, largely exists in title alone; although the legislation has been on the books for years, pubcaster ERT is at present the one broadcaster in compliance, based on Holevas.

Addressing such shortfalls is entrance and heart for the brand new GFC topper firstly of his three-year mandate. “The difficulty is that we have to discover more cash. Not solely from the Ministry of Tradition, however from different sources—different ministries, or different funds that may assist Greek cinema,” he stated. “It’s vital for us that the federal government use the instruments that we’ve got from Europe, the taxation of all these platforms like Netflix, to assist the nationwide trade.”

The purpose for the Greek Film Center’s new management shifting ahead, stated Holevas, is to create insurance policies which are in keeping with the realities of movie and TV manufacturing at the moment, and “to not [have a] GFC that stays within the twentieth century.”