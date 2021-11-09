Tor Browser 11 is now to be had: the brand new model of the nameless browser arrives with an excellent design within the taste of Proton Firefox

Tor Browser 11.0 can now be downloaded for Home windows, Linux, and macOS. The newest model of the browser for the nameless internet comes with a complete new design to be extra in step with the interface of Firefox itself.

If truth be told, Tor Browser 11 is the primary solid model in line with Firefox ESR 91, this is, the prolonged toughen model of Mozilla’s browser. It additionally features a main replace to Tor 0.4.6.8 to permit nameless communications.





Virtually the entire interface parts had been redesigned





This new model comes after greater than a yr of labor, and it’s one that totally updates the interface. Virtually all pieces had been up to date, from typography, to paint and buttons to check the brand new slimmer icon taste and new Firefox Proton UI that debuted Mozilla’s browser in the course of this yr, whole with a depressing theme.

Because of this we have a unconditionally new tabbed TorIt’s one that appears extra simplified, and through which even the relationship displays, safety ranges or mistakes have additionally been up to date with some high quality of lifestyles enhancements.

Tor Browser 11.0 additionally says good-bye to Onion Services and products v2Because of this should you attempt to get entry to an onion v2 website online, you’re going to merely see a web page with the message indicating that the cope with is invalid.

It’s one thing that has been warned since final yr, the Web had about 16 months emigrate from the onion v2 services and products to the brand new v3. Since 2020, each probably the most relays within the Tor Community helps Onion Services and products v3, a a lot more safe and personal model.

With Onion Services and products v3, .onion addresses are 56 characters lengthy as an alternative of the modest 16 for v2. One thing that still makes it simple to spot you probably have invalid onion addresses saved to your favorites or that want to be got rid of or up to date.