Toranj Kayvon (Actress) Peak, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Toranj Kayvon (Actress) Peak, Weight, Date of Start, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra

Toranj Kayvon is an Indian-Persian movie actress, type, and famous person photographer. She is highest identified for her look in films like Kesari and We Didn’t Kill Mia. In 2021, she portrayed a very powerful personality in Disney+ Hotstar internet collection The Empire.

Biography

Toranj Kayvon used to be born on 15 March 1989 in Tehran, Iran. She began her profession as a certified photographer. She used to be a outstanding famous person photographer and has captured footage of many well-known celebrities like Shahrukh Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Taapse Pannu, Alia Bhatt, and many others. Kayvon made her debut with the thriller film titled, We Didn’t Kill Mia performed the position of Natasha within the yr 2018. She gave the impression as a outstanding personality of Gulwarien within the ancient action-drama film Kesari starring along Akshay Kumar within the yr 2019. The movie is located on an improbable and true tournament of the Struggle of Saragarhi, during which in 1987 a 21 Sikh military fought 10,000 Afghans. In 2021, She made her virtual debut with Disney+ Hotstar collection The Empire.

Bio

Date of Start 15 March 1989 Age (as in 2021) 32 Years Start Position Tehran, Iran Nationality Indian- Persian House The town Tehran, Iran

Father : No longer To be had

Sister : No longer To be had

Brother : No longer To be had

Faith Zoroastrianism (Parsi) Cope with Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Training Main points and Extra

Bodily Stats and Extra

Peak 5′ 7″ Toes Weight 58 Kg Determine Size 34-26-34 Eye Color Black Hair Color Darkish Brown

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Single

Social Media Presence

Some Details About Toranj Kayvon

Toranj Kayvon used to be born in Tehran however raised in India.

She is recently living in Mumbai for her profession.

She labored in ancient motion movie Kesari within the yr 2019.

She featured in a brief song video Unfastened Hearth Feat. Hrithik Roshan: DNA Mein Dance as Kelly within the yr 2021.

Kayvon used to be featured at the duvet web page of Pelak mag in 2021.

She has realized Martial Arts coaching.

