Toranj Kayvon (Actress) Peak, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Toranj Kayvon (Actress) Peak, Weight, Date of Start, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra
Toranj Kayvon is an Indian-Persian movie actress, type, and famous person photographer. She is highest identified for her look in films like Kesari and We Didn’t Kill Mia. In 2021, she portrayed a very powerful personality in Disney+ Hotstar internet collection The Empire.
Biography
Toranj Kayvon used to be born on 15 March 1989 in Tehran, Iran. She began her profession as a certified photographer. She used to be a outstanding famous person photographer and has captured footage of many well-known celebrities like Shahrukh Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Taapse Pannu, Alia Bhatt, and many others. Kayvon made her debut with the thriller film titled, We Didn’t Kill Mia performed the position of Natasha within the yr 2018. She gave the impression as a outstanding personality of Gulwarien within the ancient action-drama film Kesari starring along Akshay Kumar within the yr 2019. The movie is located on an improbable and true tournament of the Struggle of Saragarhi, during which in 1987 a 21 Sikh military fought 10,000 Afghans. In 2021, She made her virtual debut with Disney+ Hotstar collection The Empire.
Bio
|Actual Identify
|Toranj Kayvon
|Occupation
|Actress, Fashion, and Famous person photographer
|Date of Start
|15 March 1989
|Age (as in 2021)
|32 Years
|Start Position
|Tehran, Iran
|Nationality
|Indian- Persian
|House The town
|Tehran, Iran
|Circle of relatives
|Mom : No longer To be had
Father : No longer To be had
Sister : No longer To be had
Brother : No longer To be had
Husband : No longer To be had
|Faith
|Zoroastrianism (Parsi)
|Cope with
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Training Main points and Extra
Bodily Stats and Extra
|Peak
|5′ 7″ Toes
|Weight
|58 Kg
|Determine Size
|34-26-34
|Eye Color
|Black
|Hair Color
|Darkish Brown
|Leisure pursuits
|Studying and Taking note of Song
Marital Standing and Extra
|Marital Standing
|Single
|Boyfriends
|No longer To be had
|Controversies
|None
|Wage (approx)
|No longer To be had
|Internet Value
|No longer To be had
Social Media Presence
Some Details About Toranj Kayvon
- Toranj Kayvon used to be born in Tehran however raised in India.
- She is recently living in Mumbai for her profession.
- She labored in ancient motion movie Kesari within the yr 2019.
- She featured in a brief song video Unfastened Hearth Feat. Hrithik Roshan: DNA Mein Dance as Kelly within the yr 2021.
- Kayvon used to be featured at the duvet web page of Pelak mag in 2021.
- She has realized Martial Arts coaching.
In case you have extra information about Toranj Kayvon. Please remark underneath we will be able to up to date inside of a hour.
Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.