Torchwood: How to join John Barrowman, Burn Gorman, Gareth David-Lloyd and Naoko Mori for our live chat

As we strategy our subsequent RT Watchalong of Physician Who spin-off Torchwood (on Friday 17th April beginning at 8:00pm BST), we will reveal that we’ll be reuniting much more of the Cardiff alien-hunters, with collection stars Naoko Mori, Burn Gorman and Gareth David-Lloyd becoming a member of collection lead John Barrowman for our livestreamed aftershow.

Sure, that’s proper – we’ll have 4 of Torchwood Three streaming live over the web following our digital screening of collection two’s Kiss Kiss, Bang Bang, with the Q&A starting shortly after the episode viewing at round 8:50pm BST and that includes a mixture of chat, reminisces and fan questions.

You possibly can watch the livestreamed Q&A on this web page on the evening or by way of the Radio Occasions Fb account – however first, we’d like you to submit some questions for all three actors utilizing the #askTorchwood hashtag on Twitter.

At all times longed to get extra information about Captain Jack Harkness, Owen Harper, Ianto Jones or Toshiko Sato? Need some behind-the-scenes secrets and techniques from Kiss Kiss, Bang Bang? Put your query to the crew and #askTorchwood, and we’ll strive our greatest to present it to them. Uncommon or guest-specific questions are significantly welcome, and be sure that to get them in sooner somewhat than later.

After you’ve posted your questions, join RadioTimes.com and the solid to rewatch Torchwood collection 2, episode 1 on Friday 17th April, urgent “play” on Kiss Kiss, Bang Bang at 8:00pm BST (12:00pm PT and 3:00pm ET) on both BBC iPlayer, a DVD or an On-Demand service (extra particulars right here) and following together with the chat on Twitter by way of the hashtag #TorchwoodIsReady.

Then, when the episode is concluded join us on this web page or Fb to watch our live aftershow with the solid as they reply your questions, look again on the episode and extra.

Torchwood is prepared – however are you?

Our Torchwood watchalong begins at 8:00pm BST on Friday 17th April. Try the live Q&A on the Radio Occasions Fb web page or on this web page