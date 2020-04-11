Torchwood: Join John Barrowman and special guests for a rewatch of Kiss Kiss, Bang Bang

Following the success of our RadioTimes.com watchalong of Torchwood episode Captain Jack Harkness a few weeks in the past, we’re headed again into the world of the hard-hitting Physician Who spin-off for one other communal rewatch – and this time, we’re sealing it with a kiss on Friday 17th April.

Sure, that’s proper – following a fan vote the second episode we’ll all be urgent “play” on collectively on the identical time is 2008 episode Kiss Kiss, Bang Bang, written by Chris Chibnall and starring James Marsters as an outdated flame of Jack’s (John Barrowman) who causes hassle for the crew in Cardiff.

Getting concerned is easy. On Friday 17th April at 8:00pm BST (that’s 12:00pm PT and 3:00pm ET) followers all over the world will press “play” on the episode concurrently, watching alongside on BBC iPlayer, on DVD or one other streaming service (see a full listing of locations the place Torchwood is offered under).

Because the episode performs star John Barrowman shall be streaming the rewatch reside from his Instagram account and tweeting about it alongside different forged, and followers who wish to be a part of within the dialog can accomplish that through the use of and following the hashtag #TorchwoodIsReady.

As soon as the episode is over, we’ll as soon as once more by joined by Mr Barrowman and some special guests (to be introduced quickly) for a livestreamed aftershow and Q&A in regards to the episode and Torchwood generally, so get your questions prepared – there’ll be a likelihood to submit them very quickly.

For now, you simply must get your fingers on a copy of the episode (sequence two episode one, should you want extra element) and prepare for the Friday night time of any Torchwood fan’s life. For those who’re outdoors the UK, watch Torchwood on Amazon Prime Video, purchase the digital field set on Sky, or the complete DVD field set for seasons 1-Four is offered too. You too can purchase episodes on iTunes.

Torchwood is prepared – however are you?

