Love Torchwood? Need to be taught some behind-the-scenes secrets and techniques from collection star John Barrowman? Nicely, you’re in the precise place – as a result of from this web page you possibly can be a part of our digital Q and A with Captain Jack Harkness himself following our RT Watchalong of Torchwood collection one episode 12 (additionally known as Captain Jack Harkness, funnily sufficient).

The RT Watchalong itself begins at 8:00pm BST (that’s 3pm ET and 12pm PT) on Thursday 2nd April with followers world wide urgent “play” on the episode concurrently, then following alongside on Twitter with the #RTWatch, #Torchwood and #CaptainJack Harkness hashtags.

After the screening is accomplished, followers ought to come to this web page to observe a live Q&A session between RadioTimes.com and John Barrowman, the place we’ll be asking him about how the episode was made, Torchwood on the whole in addition to his time in Physician Who.

Plus, we’ll be placing your inquiries to Mr Barrowman live, so please do touch upon the video on YouTube or ask the questions on Twitter with the hashtag #AskCaptainJack, and we’ll embrace as many as we are able to through the livestream.

And keep tuned! Our subsequent RT Torchwood Watchalong can be collection two’s Kiss Kiss, Bang Bang, adopted by but extra episodes, tweetalongs, unique chats and extra. See you quickly!

Join within the RT Watchalong for Torchwood: Captain Jack Harkness on Thursday 2nd April at 8:00pm BST.