Tori Kelly Is In The Hospital Because She Passed Out And Got Blood Clots:

The Grammy-winning artist Tori Kelly is said to have passed out and been taken to the hospital, where she is receiving medical care for blood clots. TMZ says that the singer was having dinner with friends in downtown L.A. on Sunday night.

when she fell asleep. A source claimed the outlet that Kelly proved “out for a while,” and that before being rushed to the hospital, her heart began beating really fast.

According to the story, no ambulance was called. Instead, her friends drove her to Cedars-Sinai and made sure she receive medical care there.

Our sources claim Tori’s friends wished to make assured she wasn’t transported to a hospital downtown yet to one of the best hospitals in the country, Cedars-Sinai, so they took her outside, put her in a car, as well as sped to the hospital rather than calling an ambulance.

Doctors found blood clots around several of Kelly’s critical organs, so they are treating her for them. A person told the news organization that things are still “really serious.”

The Post has asked Kelly’s people what they think about it. Kelly first got known when she was 14 and put videos on YouTube.

Then, when she was 16, she tried out for “American Idol” and did well. She was later kicked off the show, but she moved on to release her initial EP, “Handmade Songs,” on her own.

What Actually Happened?

Doctor Discovered Blood Clots Around Kelly’s Legs And Lungs:

Kelly won Best Gospel Album as well as Best Gospel Performance as well as Song at the 2019 Grammys. She is known for songs like “Nobody Love”, “Dear No One”, “Hallelujah”, and “Don’t You Worry ‘Bout a Thing”. Recently, she put out a new song called “Missing You.”

Kelly Also Took Part In American Idol:

Kelly told People magazine in March about her plans to go on tour. “I miss being on tour so much. I was actually in the middle of a world tour when COVID happened, and it broke my heart to have to stop it. “I haven’t been ready to tour since then,” she said.

“That’s one of the things I’m looking ahead to the most. I can’t say anything about it yet, but I can’t wait to see my friends again and sing with them.”

Kelly First Noticed Via A YouTube Video Alongside Acoustic Song:

Kelly’s social media pages haven’t been updated yet, and her spouse, André Murillo, hasn’t said anything about her health.