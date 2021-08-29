Tormented Souls release trailer

August 27, 202126 feedbackContemporary

If you are in search of an old-school survival-horror to revel in this weekend glance out for Tormented Souls. Twin Impact, Summary Virtual and PQube proportion the release trailer for this horror journey impressed by way of Resident Evil and By myself within the Darkish that seeks to provide a breath of unpolluted air to fastened point of view adventures by way of providing modernized keep watch over and extra dynamic pictures, whilst maintaining the essence of the style. Tormented Souls launches on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Transfer.