Tormund Giantsbane Star Offers Some Good News After Coronavirus Diagnosis

Hello! We’re absolutely recovered and in good well being after I used to be contaminated by the Cororonavirus, and most probably my spouse @grymolvaerhivju After a number of weeks inn quarantine, and likewise a pair extra indoors after beeing freed from all signs, we’re lastly protected and sound. We had been fortunate to solely have gentle signs of the Covid 19. We ship our love and ideas to the entire folks the place the virus has hit a lot more durable, and to everybody who has misplaced their family members because of the Cornonavirus. Thanks for all your help, and please keep in mind to remain vigilant and preserve your distance, wash your fingers, and most of all ; deal with one another on this unusual time. Plenty of love from us?????????? #takecare @panoramaagency