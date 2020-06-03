Tornado: 10 Behind The Scenes Facts About The 90s Tornado Thriller

This may occasionally sound just a little loopy, however Tornado has all the time been one among my favourite films to observe. Whereas it is not one of the best film to return out prior to now 30 years, the 1996 catastrophe movie stays on the record of films that I’ll watch underneath any circumstance. Within the theater with my grandma the summer season earlier than third grade? Yep. On CMT on some random Tuesday evening? Why not. And over time, I’ve turn into what may describe as obsessive about the film and am consistently digging round to seek out all kind of behind the scenes details about this basic.