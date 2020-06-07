Tornado: 5 Things That Really Don’t Make Sense About The Tornado Movie

Did Jan de Bont actually must insert an assortment of intense and animated sounds to make his tornados appear extra terrifying to the viewer? I am stunned he did not add a set of eyes, a mouth, and a few dialogue to the quite a few twisters that litter this film. Did the tornados roll over Joe Unique’s Higher Wynnewood Zoo and choose up just a few tigers and lions alongside the way in which? After which there are the tornados that blow their method throughout a physique of water in the course of the iconic “We acquired cows” scene. I do know they develop into water spouts after sucking up all that water, however they sound like a draining bathtub as they gurgle into nothing.

However hey, they nonetheless look superb after 24 years.